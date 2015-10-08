MediaTek Launches IoT Starter Kit With Amazon Web Services Integration

MediaTek announced a Starter Kit for developers, which is powered by Amazon Web Services and includes the MediaTek LinkIt ONE development board, as well as range of Grove sensors from Seeed Studio, a MediaTek partner for IoT.

The LinkIt ONE SDK includes libraries that were certified to run AWS IoT Services in order to create software for the LinkIt ONE board by using the Arduino IDE. The Grove sensors can plug into the LinkIt ONE, allowing developers to manage their sensor data securely from their IoT devices on Amazon's cloud service.

The range of Grove sensors included in the IoT Starter Kit include a 3-Axis Digital Accelerometer, Loudness Sensor, Light Sensor, Moisture Sensor, Touch Sensor and Temperature Sensor, as well as a Grove Base Shield, LED Bar and a 1.12-inch OLED Display. Developers can use the AWS IoT Service to communicate with their IoT devices bi-directionally over the MQTT (protocol optimized for sensors), as well as over HTTP.

"MediaTek Labs is committed to bringing IoT to the masses by providing a simplified solution to assist developers as they start on their first IoT projects," said Marc Naddell, VP of MediaTek Labs. "The new IoT Starter Kit contains everything a developer needs to create powerful proofs-of-concept for IoT and Wearables and bring their ideas to fruition."

MediaTek wants to be one of the early players in the IoT market that offers developers a more complete solution to create IoT devices, from the development board, to the sensors, and now to the connected services, thanks to the partnership with Amazon.

Amazon is one of the biggest players in the cloud services market and has strong security for its services, but it doesn't completely eliminate the issue of giving IoT devices direct access to the Internet, which is always a big risk in terms of security. However, some IoT devices will only be useful if they are connected to the Internet, and at least MediaTek chose to partner with a cloud company that takes online security seriously.

