'Metal Gear Survive' Gets Feb 20, 2018 Release Date (Updated)

Update, 10/25/2017, 3:50pm PDT: Konami reached out to us and mentioned that the game will cost you $40.



Original story, 10/25/2017, 8:30am PDT:



A new Metal Gear title is coming soon. Konami announced today that Metal Gear Survive will arrive on consoles and PC on February 20.

In addition to the release date, the company also revealed some pre-order details, which are available for the physical and digital versions of the game. The pre-order bonuses include gold-skinned version of four melee weapons—a baseball bat, sledgehammer, machete, and spear—and scarves in four colors. You can strike fear into your enemies with the Kabuki face paint and then celebrate with your friends with the Thumbs Up and Happy gestures. You’ll also get a nameplate that features the logo of the Old Mother Base from Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker and a head accessory that resembles “The Orange” cardboard box featured in previous Metal Gear titles.

The news comes more than a year after Konami initially announced the game. Metal Gear Survive is the first installment in the franchise since the departure of series creator Hideo Kojima. The online four-player co-op title chronologically takes place at the end of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes. While the main characters, most notably Big Boss and Kaz, evacuate the sinking Mother Base, a few soldiers are left behind in the crumbling debris. However, a mysterious hole opens up in the sky and transports the survivors to a strange location. There, they’ll have to contend with hordes of zombie-like “creatures” while setting up defenses and surviving in the unfamiliar wasteland.

Those buying the game for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will have the option to get a physical or digital variant at launch. PC players are restricted to the digital copy, which Konami said will be available on Steam. Even though the pre-orders details are available, the company has yet to issue a price tag for the game.