Microsoft Flight Simulator Lands August 18: Pay Extra For Popular Airports, Airplanes

I'll never understand the popularity of truck simulators or farming sims, but flight sims I can get with. I'm not alone, which is why Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most highly anticipated titles of the year. Today, Microsoft revealed that the game is landing on August 18. Just 5 weeks to launch!

Microsoft also unwrapped the three different tiers the simulator will come out with, and I have bad news: You'll have to pay extra -- and I mean a lot extra -- if you want the best aircraft and airports.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Microsoft)

That's not to say that the standard version of the game is bare by any stretch of the imagination, with 30 different airports and 20 aircraft. If you're happy with just the standard version, you'll be pleased to know that it's included with the Xbox Game Pass for PC for free. Otherwise, the Standard Edition of Flight Simulator will run you $60.

If you're feeling ambitious, you can bump up to the Deluxe Edition for $90 for an additional 5 airports and 5 aircraft. To fully unlock the game with yet 5 more of each, you'll have to pony up yet another $30, bringing the price tag of the Premium Edition up to a, brace yourself, hefty $120.

But if you're into flying, I suppose the large price tag won't be too big of an issue, especially since you'll get to visit one of the world's busiest and biggest airports: Heathrow. After all, you've probably spent a lot less on flights this year than usual.

Pre-orders for Flight Simulator are currently open at the Microsoft Store, but we would wait for reviews and, perhaps, a price drop.