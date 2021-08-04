Microsoft Halts Windows 365 Trials Due to Overwhelming Demand

Just days after Microsoft made its Windows 365 offering generally available, it had to halt free Windows 365 trials as demand for its virtual Windows 10 PC exceeded expectations. At present, those who want to try Windows 365 for free get an error message, reports BleepingComputer.

"Following significant demand, we have reached capacity for Windows 365 trials," a statement by Microsoft reads. "Sign up to receive a notification when trials resume or buy today."

Microsoft offers 12 different Windows 365 virtual PC configurations commercially to business and enterprise customers. For those who want to try Microsoft's Windows 365 for free the software giant offers a couple of configurations with two virtual CPUs, 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Microsoft's Windows 365 virtual PC service (as the company puts it, streaming Windows 10 experience) is available on nearly all types of client devices, including Windows machines, Macs, iPads, and iPhones, just to name a few.

"We have seen unbelievable response to Windows365 and need to pause our free trial program while we provision additional capacity," said Scott Manchester, Microsoft's Director of Windows 365 Program Management.

It is unclear when Microsoft resumes its free trial offering, though it is obvious that the company will prioritize its commercial offerings over free trials.