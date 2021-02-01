Mobile RTX 3060 Flexes in Geekbench 5

We have our first benchmark sighting for the highly-anticipated RTX 3060 mobile GPU from Nvidia. The GPU was spotted in a Gigabyte G5 running Geekbench 5's OpenCL benchmark.

The RTX 3060 will be Nvidia's latest mid-range GPU for mobile devices. The GPU comes with a fully unlocked GA106 core with 3840 CUDA cores (yes, more than the desktop variant) and a combination of either 14Gbps or 12Gbps VRAM with 6GB of capacity. The 3060's power consumption will vary significantly depending on the laptop model, with a configurable TDP of 60-115W depending on the OEM's configuration.

In the Gigabyte G5, the RTX 3060 scored 93,263 points in the OpenCL benchmark. This equates to performance just below a desktop RTX 2070 Super and just above the RTX 2080 Super Max-Q.

If these results are indicative of real-world performance, the RTX 3060 in the Gigabyte G5 laptop offers excellent performance for a mid-range laptop, putting Turing-powered laptops to shame. But unfortunately, we have no idea of the 3060's TDP in the Gigabyte G5, so take this result with a grain of salt until we know the exact TDP specifications.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Geekbench 5) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Geekbench 5) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Geekbench 5)

This has become an ongoing problem with mobile Ampere – each GPU model can run at significantly variable TDPs. According to Nvidia's site, an RTX 3060 laptop can run from a minimum spec of 60W up to 115W, a near doubling of the total power limit.

We've covered this topic in a previous article -- basically, performance for Nvidia's mobile Ampere GPUs cannot be based on the exact GPU model anymore. Rather, performance is now based on the laptop chassis and the power limit assigned to the GPU. This can be a double-edged sword for the laptop industry: It's a positive for manufacturers so they can produce quality laptops with better thermals and acoustics, but it could turn out to be a nightmare for consumers.

But, if the performance for this specific RTX 3060 is relative to the performance we may find with most RTX 3060-equipped laptops, it's an excellent jump over Turing-based laptops.