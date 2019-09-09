EA's Worst Reddit Comment Set a World Record

Credit: Electronic Arts

Getting into the Guinness World Records is usually cause for celebration. Electronic Arts (EA) might think differently about its apparent inclusion in the 2020 edition of the book, however, because the record it set was for the most-downvoted comment on Reddit. The comment in question was made in response to the Star Wars Battlefront II loot box controversy of 2017 and received more than 683,000 downvotes from the platform's outraged players.

For anyone who doesn't remember: Star Wars Battlefront II locked characters like Darth Vader behind an onerous progression system that could be sidestepped by getting lucky after purchasing the game's take on loot boxes. Reddit user "MBBMaverick" started a discussion thread titled "Seriously? I paid 80$ to have Vader locked?" and said they'd be contacting EA for a refund because "this age of 'micro-transactions' has gone WAY too far."

The official "EACommunityTeam" account responded with the following comment:

The intent is to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes. As for cost, we selected initial values based upon data from the Open Beta and other adjustments made to milestone rewards before launch. Among other things, we're looking at average per-player credit earn rates on a daily basis, and we'll be making constant adjustments to ensure that players have challenges that are compelling, rewarding, and of course attainable via gameplay. We appreciate the candid feedback, and the passion the community has put forth around the current topics here on Reddit, our forums and across numerous social media outlets. Our team will continue to make changes and monitor community feedback and update everyone as soon and as often as we can.

The comment reached a karma score (which Reddit uses to rank posts) of -667,825 before it was archived 12 months after posting. The score takes both upvotes and downvotes into account. Assuming that some people upvoted the comment, the only way it could have a negative score would be for it to have more than 667,825 downvotes.

But we doubt many people care about how accurate a beer company was in counting downvotes on a social platform in a book of barroom trivia. Our main question is whether or not someone will be able to break EA's record. It's hard to imagine, so hopefully EA can be a good sport about holding this dubious honor for a while.