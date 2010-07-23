Microsoft Has a New Tagline: "Be What's Next"

Some companies use slogans or taglines as a way for the consumer to quickly get a message about what the company does, or what its attitude is. For a while, Apple's was "Think Different."
What about Microsoft? It's been revealed today that Microsoft will be adopting the tagline: "Be What's Next."
To us, it's a rather ambiguous tagline (but not so much as the Xbox 360's "Jump In"), though it does conjure some kind of forward-thinking attitude. Those of us who already know what a company such as Microsoft is all about likely won't be swayed one way or another through a tagline.
What do you make of it? Do you think this is a better one than the former "Life Without Walls" tagline?
Maybe someone in marketing realized that you can't have Windows without walls. (And Jane just quipped, "You can't easily plug in your computer without a wall either.")
(Source: Engadget.)
if I spent my time evaluating every company logo I came across I think I'd go insane.
not that other companies are much better.
'Be What's Next' does conjure images of continued developement but that is not always a good thing. Back around 2000 'Be What's Next' with thoughts of Windows ME? No thanks... I'll stick with 'Be What I Already Have'.
Overall though, when it comes to marketing. It is not so much the slogan or tagline that hooks people, but the prescence of adverts themselves and a new slogan or tagline gives a company a reason to saturate the market with new ads without the public feeling that the company is repeating themselves.
(* This does not constitute an actual, legally binding, promise.)
Same goes for iPhone4 :p
I mean it's OS is losing market share to Mac and Linux and
Windows 7 mobile will get no traction in the face of iOS and Android, and as for Bing...