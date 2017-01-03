MSI Announces Ten New 200-Series Gaming Motherboards

MSI announced ten new motherboards based on Intel’s 200-series chipsets that are targeted at gamers.

MSI’s Z270 flagship is the XPower Gaming Titanium. This board has four steel-reinforced PCI-E x16 slots that can support up to a four-way SLI or crossfire multi-GPU configuration. The RAM slots on this board are also reinforced with steel, and they can support RAM XMP profiles that operate at up to 4,133MHz.

MSI didn’t go into detail about what audio codec this motherboard supports, but it does support the company’s Audio Boost 4 and Nahimic 2 audio technologies. It also has EMI shielding to reduce noise.

The Z270 XPower Gaming Titanium also comes equipped with three M.2 Key M ports, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C ports, and two Intel Gigabit NICs. This is the only 200-series motherboard that MSI opted to use two NICs on at this time.

To target the Mini-ITX form factor, MSI also announced the Z270I Gaming Pro Carbon AC. This compact board also has steel reinforced PCI-E and RAM slots, and it supports MSI’s Mystic Light RGB LED technology. MSI integrated a dual-band Intel 8265 802.11ac NIC onto this board to give you easy internet access.

For storage devices, the Z270I Gaming Pro Carbon AC supports four SATA-III ports and a single M.2 Key M slot.

All of these motherboards should be released on January 5. There is no word on pricing at this time.