MSI Infinite A Desktop Now Available

Let’s face it, not everyone has the time, energy or know-how to build their own gaming rig. If that describes you, MSI’s Infinite A series desktop PCs will definitely be of interest.

First of all, although it's “cool” to build your own computer, there are advantages to factory-built gaming PCs, such as guaranteed compatibility, tech support, and a warranty. These luxuries are not afforded to those of us who build our own machines.

The chassis is made of steel and plastic, with a tempered glass side panel and built-in carrying handle. The left side of the plastic front fascia features an RGB-lit panel and a number of lighting effects, all controlled by MSI’s Mystic Light software. Front panel I/O consists of one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, one USB 3.0 port, a single USB 2.0 port, HDMI for VR gaming, and HD audio jacks.

All three of MSI’s Infinite A line of desktop computers are equipped with Intel Core i7-7700 processors, 16GB of 2,400MHz DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, slimline DVD Super Multi drive, One-Click-VR and HDMI out port, Intel's next-gen Wi-Fi / Bluetooth solution, and a 550W 80Plus bronze certified power supply.

The main difference between each model, aside from price, seems to be the choice of graphics cards. The high-end VR7RF model is equipped with one of the company’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPUs, whereas the VR7RE and VR7RD come with a GeForce GTX 1080 and GeForce GTX 1070, respectively.

MSI's complete line of Infinite A series PCs feature military class MIL-STD-810G certified components that the company claimed enables higher stability and reliability. MSI also bundles its Afterburner utility, which allows you to benchmark your graphics card, customize fan profiles, and capture video. In addition, MSI Dragon Eye, Command Center, and Mystic Light apps come pre-installed from the factory.

MSI’s Infinite A series desktop PCs are available now from the company website, with prices ranging from $1,300 to $2,000.