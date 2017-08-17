MSI Infinite A Desktop Now Available

Let’s face it, not everyone has the time, energy or know-how to build their own gaming rig. If that describes you, MSI’s Infinite A series desktop PCs will definitely be of interest.
First of all, although it's “cool” to build your own computer, there are advantages to factory-built gaming PCs, such as guaranteed compatibility, tech support, and a warranty. These luxuries are not afforded to those of us who build our own machines.
The chassis is made of steel and plastic, with a tempered glass side panel and built-in carrying handle. The left side of the plastic front fascia features an RGB-lit panel and a number of lighting effects, all controlled by MSI’s Mystic Light software. Front panel I/O consists of one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, one USB 3.0 port, a single USB 2.0 port, HDMI for VR gaming, and HD audio jacks.
All three of MSI’s Infinite A line of desktop computers are equipped with Intel Core i7-7700 processors, 16GB of 2,400MHz DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, slimline DVD Super Multi drive, One-Click-VR and HDMI out port, Intel's next-gen Wi-Fi / Bluetooth solution, and a 550W 80Plus bronze certified power supply.
The main difference between each model, aside from price, seems to be the choice of graphics cards. The high-end VR7RF model is equipped with one of the company’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPUs, whereas the VR7RE and VR7RD come with a GeForce GTX 1080 and GeForce GTX 1070, respectively.
MSI's complete line of Infinite A series PCs feature military class MIL-STD-810G certified components that the company claimed enables higher stability and reliability. MSI also bundles its Afterburner utility, which allows you to benchmark your graphics card, customize fan profiles, and capture video. In addition, MSI Dragon Eye, Command Center, and Mystic Light apps come pre-installed from the factory.
MSI’s Infinite A series desktop PCs are available now from the company website, with prices ranging from $1,300 to $2,000.
|MSI Infinite A VR7RF
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-7700
|Memory
|DDR4 16GB (2 x 8GB)
|Graphics Card
|GeForce GTX 1080 Ti (VR7RF)GeForce GTX 1080 (VR7RE)GeForce GTX 1070 (VR7RD)
|Storage
|512GB NVMe SSD2TB 7,200 RPM HDD
|Expansion Slots
|3 + 2
|Optical Drive
|DVD SuperMulti
|I/O
|Front: 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 1x USB 2.0 1x mic in/headphone out 1x VR Link HDMI out Rear: 3 x USB3.1 Gen1 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C 2x USB 2.0 1 x DVI-D out 1 x RJ45 1x Line in/Head
|PSU
|550W
|OS
|Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Steven, that really glosses over the reasons why people build. Honestly it's annoying coming from someone who works for a tech/PC enthusiast site. I've built rigs over the years for a variety of reasons but being cool was never among them. Setting aside the reasons I started, the main reasons I continue to build are cost and component selection. If I could find a prebuilt that was affordable, upgradable, AND used top-quality components, I would.
I've looked around over the years and only the boutique vendors really use/offer premium motherboards, RAM, storage, and cooling - and only on their premium models. When configured with decent parts, the cost is somewhat high, although it's understandable when you look at all the factors involved in a boutique PC shop. Meanwhile, all of the more affordable mass-produced or the entry level semi-boutique systems heavily rely on preconfigured primary components and basically rely on just-good-enough parts.
When I look at something reasonably priced, I can't help but look at all the components I'd want to swap out, and in the end I decide I should just build again. Obviously if you don't have the ability or time, you need someone else to build it for you. But if someone tells me they're going to spend $1300+ on an MSI mass-built machine, I'd probably suggest they first look at a few of the boutique builders.