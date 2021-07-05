MSI Announces Spatium PCIe Gen 4 SSDs

Today MSI announced the launch of Spatium, a new range of M2 NVMe SSDs which features three models supporting PCIe Gen 3 and 4 for every budget and possible use. All of the drives offer a high TBW and a limited five year warranty.

(Image credit: MSI)

There are three initial models of Spatium drives, the entry-level M370 which uses a PCIe Gen 3 interface, offers read speeds of up to 2400 MB/sec, and comes in capacities of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB.

Then there’s the M470, with its 5000 MB/sec read and 440 MB/sec write speeds thanks to a PCIe Gen 4 interface. It comes in 1TB or 2TB sizes. At the top of the lineup is the M480, which combines PCIe Gen 4 with NVMe 1.4 to hit 7000 MB/sec sequential read speeds, and almost the same (6850 MB/sec) for writes. You’ll be able to fit 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB of data on the three available variants.

All the Spatium drives are built with 3D NAND flash and have a range of error correction features, while the PCIe Gen 4 models come with a DRAM cache. There’s no news yet on when the drives will actually be available nor how much they will cost.