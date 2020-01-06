MSI Sticks a Second Screen on Its MEG381CQR Monitor, Unveils 1000R Curvature Display

MSI Optix MEG381CQR (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

MSI detailed upcoming gaming monitors today at CES 2020, including a pair of 34-inchers with some standout features. The MSI Optix MAG342CQR will be one of the curviest gaming monitors ever, and the MSI Optix MEG381CQR has a bonus OLED screen on its bottom bezel.

MSI Optix MEG381CQR

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With two screens for the price of one, this could almost be considered a bargain. MSI said that its MEG381CQR will be the first gaming monitor to use a human machine interface (HMI), which it defined as a UI (user interface) connecting the user to a device and allowing interaction to flow between the two. Yep. This HMI takes the form of an OLED display in the bottom left corner that can share information about the monitor and is controllable via a dial. The image MSI shared (below) shows the screen displaying the 144Hz refresh rate, so we’re interested in seeing what other useful info the little OLED panel can provide.

(Image credit: MSI)

There’s also a front camera that the monitor uses to identify when the gamer’s eyes are at risk of fatigue because they’ve spent too much time staring at the screen. At that point, the MEG381CQR will reduce brightness, and maybe you’ll go for a refreshing walk outside.

Additionally, the monitor’s on-screen display app can work with the MSI's MEG Aegis Ti5 , a 5G gaming desktop announced today, in order “to reach the highest overclocking gaming performance, instead of a complex software adjustment,” MSI’s announcement said. We're guessing this means you can overclock the Ti5 via the OLED display.

In addition to the 144Hz refresh rate, shared specs include a 21:9 aspect ratio, 3440 x 1440 resolution, and HDR support at a minimum of 400 nits.

MSI Optix MAG342CQR

(Image credit: MSI)

Do I smell a trend here? Just last week, Samsung announced it's launching three gaming monitors with a 1000R curvature . Today, MSI revealed an equally curvy display in the form of its MAG342CQR. That curvature is deeper than that of any other curved gaming monitor available out in the market now. Samsung claims that that 1000R radius is the same curvature of that of the human eye, calling it "a curve optimizing the human eye's natural field of view.” Curved monitors are all about an immersive experience, but MSI’s 1000R announcement promised even more.

MSI claims that the 1000R radius improves gamers’ reaction time by 44.8%, compared to when using an 1800R gaming monitor. It didn’t specify if this was for professional gamers or typical users, but in either case we’ll hold off celebrating until we see the data for ourselves.

Available specs for the screen were minimal but include a VA panel (super patterned vertical alignment, or S-PVA, to be exact), quantum dot technology for displaying 1.07 billion colors with extra powerful dark reds and greens, according to MSI, and high brightness without eye strain.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled the rest of the week for more details on these interesting displays and all the other fun here at CES.