MSI Z390 Motherboards Now Support Up To 128GB of RAM

MSI is the first motherboard manufacturer to support 32GB DDR4 DIMMs on its Z390 motherboards. With the help of a small BIOS update, MSI Z390 motherboard owners can now use up to 128GB of memory in their systems.

Previously, you could only dream of using 128GB of memory on HEDT (High-End Desktop) platforms, such as Intel X299 or AMD X399, making that capability on a mainstream motherboard with only four memory slots an exciting breakthrough. While HEDT motherboards are usually more generous with memory slots (eight as opposed to four), the cost of building a HEDT platform is considerably higher so it might not be for everyone.

There have been efforts to support higher memory capacity on motherboards with limited memory slots, such as the most recent DC (Double Capacity) DIMM standard. However, the proprietary DC DIMM format is a non-JEDEC solution limited to only a handful of Asus Z390 motherboards. MSI's support, on the other hand, complies with JEDEC standards and is available for its complete Z390 motherboard lineup ranging from the entry-level Z390-A Pro that costs $130 to the crème de la crème MEG Z390 Godlike, which carries a ridiculous $570 price tag.

With memory prices how they are right now, it costs a small fortune to build up to 128GB of memory on a Z390 motherboard. Samsung's DDR4-2133 32GB stick, which is the most economical option at the moment, goes for $270. Multiply that by four, and you'll end up spending $1,080 on just memory. Nevertheless, it's comforting to know that the option is there when you need it, particularly if memory pricing continues to fall.

Comment from the forums
  • modeonoff 05 January 2019 22:32
    How likely will ASUS allow 128GB on their Z390 motherboards?
  • alan_rave 06 January 2019 12:10
    Now wait until DDR4 becomes more accessible.
  • hannibal 06 January 2019 16:35
    The price is estimated to come down 10% this year... not big deal. Better that is comes down but 10% does not make the day. If we are unlucky it comes down less. The Samsung has said that they will reduce memory production, so the estimation can be too optimistic.
  • TJ Hooker 07 January 2019 04:30
    I would think that if someone needed more than 64 GB of RAM there's a good chance they're using their PC for something that makes them money. In which case the RAM would hopefully pay for itself over time.
  • avenge 08 January 2019 08:12
    CPU officially supports 64 GB RAM. Will it work?
    https://ark.intel.com/products/186605/Intel-Core-i9-9900K-Processor-16M-Cache-up-to-5-00-GHz-
    Memory Specifications
    Max Memory Size (dependent on memory type) 64 GB
