MSI’s AMD X670E and X670-P Motherboards Listed With Euro Pricing

Some of MSI’s next gen motherboards for AMD processors have popped up in retail listings in Italy. Twitter leaker momomo_us spotted the MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi and MSI Pro X670-P Wi-Fi listed at AED Gaming. We did a little more digging around and found three other (Italian) retailers offering the same pair of boards at similar pricing levels.

No one was forthcoming with regard to availability dates, but pricing for the MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi and MSI Pro X670-P Wi-Fi was about €620, and €410 respectively, on average. Converting those prices to USD and taking off Italian VAT (22%) would indicate pricing of $495 and $320, respectively.

We already had a good idea of what to expect in terms of product specifications from the AMD AM5 motherboard event which took place 10 days ago. At that event, all major AMD board partners outlined their upcoming products which will be home to the first Ryzen 7000-series (Raphael) Zen 4 processors.

(Image credit: Future)

Clicking through to the Italian retail product listings reveals just a smattering of specifications. However, we have some slides from AMD and MSI embedded above which surmise the charms of both the MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi and the MSI Pro X670-P Wi-Fi in glorious marketing graphics. Just remember that these are both high-end AM5 motherboards, with the Carbon targeting gamers, and the Pro model for creators. All MSI boards feature M.2 Shield Frozr coolers for next-generation SSDs with a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface, four M.2 slots, four DDR5 DIMM slots, a 2.5GbE connector, and a Wi-Fi 6E adapter.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MSI ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MSI ) Image 1 of 2

So, we have a good level of product detail now, and pricing in Europe providing some indications for US pricing. One might jump to the conclusion that this mini-flood of retailer listings indicates launch is imminent. However, AMD officially headlined the Ryzen 7000 series of processors as “coming Fall,” so we shouldn’t expect them, nor the accompanying motherboards, until mid-to-late xSeptember at the earliest.

To read more about AMD 600 series AM5 motherboards, Ryzen 7000-series (Raphael) Zen 4 processors, and how they might stack up against Intel’s upcoming 13th gen Core processor platform (Raptor Lake) please head on over to our extensive and regularly updated AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 Specs, Release Date, Benchmarks, and More feature.