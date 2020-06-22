Mysterious Nvidia GPU Has 30 Percent Lead Over 2080 Ti

Rumors are ablaze about Nvidia's upcoming Ampere graphics cards for gamers, with the most recent being about their stock cooler. Now, hardware detective Rogame has posted benchmark results of a new, unknown Nvidia graphics card, which appears to deliver a healthy performance lead over the RTX 2080 Ti, Nvidia's current flagship.

The graphics card looks to have a core clock of 1935 MHz and memory clocked in at 6 GHz, which reward it with a 30 percent performance lead over a stock RTX 2080 Ti in 3DMark Time Spy tests. Given the other oddities in the listing, however, the reported memory clock may be meaningless.

(Image credit: Rogame)

* Performance numbers not confirmed by Tom's Hardware

Performance is also compared to two custom variants of the RTX 2080 Ti, including the EVGA RTX 2080 Ti XC as overclocked by Kingpin and the MSI RTX 2080 Ti Lightning.

It's important to note that these are preliminary performance numbers. For a flagship part, it wouldn't be all too surprising to see a 30 percent bump in performance, though we had expected higher based on much earlier rumors. Note also that this isn't a ray tracing test, and this could potentially be a benchmark of the PCIe Nvidia A100 that was just announced.

(Image credit: Rogame)

What's also interesting is that the clocks are limited to 1935 MHz. Of course, the Founder's Edition cards don't come with the highest clocks as those are reserved for custom, overclocked variants from the AIC partners such as MSI, Asus, EVGA, and Gigabyte, but many have expected the clocks would run higher. The 1935 MHz clock also appears to rule out the A100, however, which runs with a boost clock of just 1410 MHz.

Whatever the card is, we expect the increase in performance to stem from the new architecture, along with an increase in the CUDA core count as made possible by shrinking the GPU to a smaller node size.

For now, take the performance numbers with a grain of salt, and sit tight until a more official announcement comes around. If you want to know more, here's all the information we've compiles so far about Nvidia's Ampere graphics cards.