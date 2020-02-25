AMD Ryzen-Powered NUCs? Sapphire Slips Embedded SoCs in New Mini PCs

AMD introduced two new embedded Ryzen processors, which Sapphire is building into its new AMD-based NUC boards with embedded AMD Ryzen processors. These boards are the NP-FP5V 'Red Oak' and the BP-FP5V 'Post Oak,' which both measure a tiny 4x4 inches. In collaboration with Simply NUC, the company is bringing these boards to market.

Embedded Ryzen R1102G & R1305G

The two new Ryzen embedded processors are the R1102G and the R1305G, which pack two cores each with four threads and three AMD Vega CUs for GPU horsepower. They arrive to complement the existing lineup of embedded Ryzen processors, offering higher performance per watt for applications where power consumption is critical.

Processor R1102G R1305G Cores/Threads 2/4 2/4 CPU Base Freq. 1.2 GHz 1.5 GHz 1T CPU Boost Freq. 2.6 GHz 2.8 GHz GPU CU 3 3 Max GPU Freq. 1.0 GHz 1.0 GHz TDP (W) 6 W 8-10 W

Sapphire's New NUC Boards

The two new Sapphire NUC boards are largely identical, featuring AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 processors. They can pack up to 32GB of DDR4 SODIMM memory and house M.2 WiFi or SSD cards. Both feature TDPs of up to 25W, depending on the CPU configuration, and come with active cooling.

Whereas one of the board's APU options is the new R1305G, Sapphire's boards are also available with higher-performing more power-hungry options such as the V1605B, R1606G, and R1505G, depending on the variant you go for. AMD's new R1102G does not appear to be on the options list.

(Image credit: Sapphire)

Where they differ is in their connectivity, with the NP-FP5 featuring two Mini-DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and a single Gigabit Ethernet port. The BP-FP5V takes things a step further as the feature-rich option with two full-size DisplayPort 1.4 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port, paired with two Gigabit Ethernet ports. The BP-FP5V also comes with a COM port.

“With the AMD Ryzen Embedded processors, our goal is to provide customers with the seamless compute power needed for designers to achieve new levels of versatility and efficiency for embedded computing,” said Stephen Turnbull, director of product management and business development, Embedded Solutions, AMD. “We are excited to see SAPPHIRE use the AMD Ryzen Embedded processors to deliver innovative products, such as the BP-FP5 and NP-FP5 embedded boards, delivering a stable balance of low power consumption and optimized performance for the embedded markets.”

(Image credit: Sapphire)

Sapphire Embedded Ryzen NUC Specifications

NP-FP5V BP-FP5V CPU AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000/R1000 Series AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000/R1000 Series Display 2 x mini-DP1.4 2 x DP1.4 + 1 x HDMI 2.0 Ethernet 1 x RJ-45, 1GbE 2x RJ-45, 1GbE USB 2 x USB3.1 + 2 x USB2.0 (Front) 1 x USB3.1(Front) + 2 x USB3.1 COM N/A 1 x (2 x 5) header-- RS232/422/485 (Jumperless) SATA N/A SATA PWR 1 x 4 pins M.2 1x M.2 (Key M, 2242/2280) with PCIe x4 and SATA for SSD 1x M.2 (Key M, 2242/2260) with PCIe x4 and SATA for SSD TPM N/A Infineon SLB9670 TPM2.0 on board

Where Sapphire builds the boards, Simply NUC integrates them into the enclosures and sells them to the end consumers. The units will land in Q2 2020, but there's no word on pricing yet.

Next to Sapphire and Simply NUC, SECO and OnLogic are also updating their existing platforms to support the new embedded Ryzen R1102G and the R1305G SoCs.