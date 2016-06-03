EVGA Shows New PSUs: LED GL And Compact SuperNOVA GX

We had the chance to take a peek at two new PSU lines from EVGA at its Computex suite. The first is the GL line, which is based on exactly the same Super Flower platform as the G2 family. The only difference between GL and G2 units is the GL's LED-lit, cube-shaped connectors. This feature already existed in the original Super Flower units, but EVGA eliminated it from G2 PSUs to lower production cost. So it is safe to assume GL price tags will be a little higher.

Also, Super Flower/EVGA decided to move the ECO switch from the inconvenient rear side of the PSU to the more accessible front side. EVGA added a switch to toggle on/off the LED lighting.

Another new PSU that caught our attention is the SuperNOVA 1000 GX, which uses an upgraded Leadex platform with significantly smaller dimensions than the existing 1000 G2 model. Super Flower decided to increase the power density on some of its platforms, and EVGA took advantage of this immediately. For smaller cases the new compact SuperNOVA units will come in very handy.

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 GX Power Specs Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 24 24 83.3 3 0.5 Watts 120 999.6 15 6 Total Max. Power (W) 1000 @ 50°C

EVGA didn't have any other new PSUs to share with us, but we received a leaflet that mentions two upcoming digital PSU series. One will be EVGA's flagship, offering extremely high performance levels, while the second will also feature adjustable RGB lighting. Digitally controlled PSUs are the future and we know that Super Flower has been working on digital platforms for quite some time. However, for the moment at least, EVGA seems to focus more on its analog Leadex platforms so we don't know when the digital Leadex models will be ready.

