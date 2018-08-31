Razer Expands eSports Army With New Gaming Headset, Keyboard, Mouse

Razer continues to raise the bar on gaming peripherals with its latest creations. The gaming specialist recently revealed the Kraken Tournament Edition headset, BlackWidow Elite keyboard and Mamba Wireless mouse at PAX West and IFA 2018. The new peripherals are tailored specifically for eSports players. And, as one can expect, they come with a combination of leading-edge technology and classic Razer design.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition

The latest headset from Razer features THX Spatial Audio technology, which not only improves the stereo, 5.1 and 7.1 audio experiences but also brings future support for ambisonics and object-based. Equipped with custom-tuned 50mm Neodymium drivers, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition promises excellent clarity without sacrificing the punchy bass. The headset doesn't slouch on comfort, either. The ergonomic design combines an ultra-soft padded headband with full-ear covers filled with cooling gel to allow gamers to partake in long gaming sessions.

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition makes use of a 3.5mm combo audio jack and is compatible with consoles and mobile devices. The headset has its own USB audio controller, where gamers can make on-the-fly adjustments to customize their audio experience. The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is available in September 2018 for $99.99.

Headphones Frequency response: 12Hz – 28kHzImpedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHzSensitivity (@1kHz): 109 dBInput power: 30mW (Max)Drivers: 50mm with Neodymium magnetsInner ear cup diameter: 2.2 in. / 56mmConnection type: Analog 3.5mmCable length: 4.3 ft. / 1.3mWeight: .7lbs / 322gOval ear cushions: Full-ear coverage with cooling gel Microphone Frequency response: 100Hz – 10kHzImpedance: 32 Ω @ 1kHzSignal-to-noise ratio: > 60dBSensitivity (@1kHz): -45 ± 3 dBPick-up pattern: Unidirectional ECM boom In-line control Analog volume control wheelMicrophone quick mute toggle USB dongle Controls: Vol up/down, Bass up/down, THX spatial on / off, mic mute, game / chat balanceCable length: 2m Audio Usage Audio Usage: Devices with 3.5mm audio jackAudio + microphone usage: Devices with 3.5mm audio + mic combined jackAudio Controller usage: PC with USB port

Razer BlackWidow Elite

As if the Razer's BlackWidow family of gaming keyboards isn't big enough already, the company is bringing forth a new and improved iteration: the BlackWidow Elite. The keyboard utilizes the Razer's proprietary mechanical switches, which are available in green, orange and yellow. As is the norm with a gaming keyboard of this caliber, the BlackWidow Elite features customizable RGB backlighting, 10 key rollover anti-ghosting, fully programmable keys with macro support, multi-function digital dial, dedicated media keys and USB 2.0 and audio pass-through.

The BlackWidow Elite is the first of its line to feature a hybrid on-board memory and cloud storage system. Previous models forced gamers to store profiles to the cloud via Razer's Synapse software. Although the BlackWidow Elite retains that feature, the keyboard can now store up to five profiles locally so gamers can take the profiles with them to wherever they go. The BlackWidow Elite is available as of today for $169.99.

Specifications 80 million keystroke lifespanRazer Chroma customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color optionsErgonomic wrist rest Multi-function digital dialDedicated media controlsUSB 2.0 and audio pass-throughHybrid on-board memory and Ccoud Storage (five profiles)Razer Synapse 3 Cable routing10 key rolloverFully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recordingGaming mode1,000Hz UltrapollingMilitary-grade metal top constructionInstant Trigger Technology

Razer Mamba Wireless

The Razer Mamba Wireless is back, and, according to Razer, has 150 percent more battery life than its predecessor with an up to 50-hour battery life from a single charge. The mouse employs Razer's own 5G advanced optical sensor that boasts a true 16,000 DPI rating and a 99.4 percent resolution accuracy. It also comes equipped with Razer mechanical mouse switches certified for up to 50 million clicks, RGB lighting, seven independently programmable buttons and a hybrid on-board memory and cloud storage system, similar to the one present on the BlackWidow Elite keyboard.

The Mamba Wireless also improves side grips to provide a greater level of comfort. It's slated to launch in September at $99.99.