Noctua Announce 24V to 12V DC Step-Down Voltage Converter For 3D Printers

Noctua has released its long-awaited 24V DC to 12V DC step-down voltage converter. The new NA-VC1 is an ultra-compact adaptor which facilitates the running of standard 12V DC fans in 24V DC environments. 3D printing enthusiasts are one of the named target markets for the NA-VC1, as the majority of the best 3D printers use a 24V fan power system, however, there will be other enthusiast, industrial and automotive customers, reckons Noctua.

If you check out Noctua's cooling fan product pages, you will quickly notice that it offers very many more 12V fans than models designed for 24V DC operation. Thus, the NA-VC1 opens up a lot more possibilities to those when need 24V fans. The step-down voltage converter offers some premium quality features, as you might expect from this brand. NA-VC1 features such as integrated protection against short-circuits, reverse polarity, overcurrent and overheating will be welcome in this product which operates in temperatures up to 60 degrees Celsius. Moreover, its ultra-compact form will make it easy to integrate, even into space constrained environments.

Noctua CEO, Roland Mossig, acknowledged the potential popularity of the NA-VC1 within the 3D printing enthusiast fraternity. He noted the popularity of Noctua fans amongst 3D printer users but lamented that many had to turn to "cheap, poor quality step-down converters," which he asserted could "pose a serious safety hazard." Typically makers will use a "buck converter" (an LM2596 for example) or a linear voltage regulator (L78S12CV) to drop the 24V down to 12V.

In a press release, Noctua gave a few examples where it thinks the new NA-VC1 will be particularly popular. It said that 3D printers such as the Creality Ender 3 and CR-10, Anycubic Mega (and more) use 40 or 60mm fans for cooling the hot-end or the printed part. Thanks to the arrival of the NA-VC1, Noctua can now recommend standard 12V fans such as the NF-A4x10 PWM, NF-A4x20 PWM or NF-A6x25 PWM for these devices, to achieve the quietest and most efficient cooling.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Noctua NA-VC1 specifications I/O connectors 4-pin PWM in and out I/O voltage 12 - 24V in, 7 - 12V out Max power 9 W Compatibility All Noctua 12V fans, "many" third part 12V fans Operating temp -20°C to +60°C Protections Protected against short-circuits, reverse polarity, overcurrent, and overheating by a resettable fuse Certification Tested for safety and EMC compliance. CE, UKCA and UL certifications Physical Size 31 x 16 x 8.5 mm, weight 6 g

The NA-VC1 is barely larger than the two 4-pin PWM connectors it is designed to mate. PWM control and RPM monitoring continues to function through the adaptor. Noctua notes that as the device supports up to 9W, users can run single fans with high power draw or run multiple lower power fans via splitter cables or fan hubs.

Noctua guarantees the NA-VC1 for six years, adding to the reassurance you might already have from the brand name and comprehensive protections. The new Noctua NA-VC1 is now available direct from the firm's Amazon stores priced at EUR/USD 24.90.