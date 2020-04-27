This Noctua-Inspired 3D Printer Build Is Gorgeous

Noctua’s color scheme is so good that keeping it restrained to the company's typical lineup of some of the market's best cpu coolers would be a crime. That beige and brown combo manages to look sleek and modern, yet almost wood-paneled and retro at the same time. It should be no surprise then, that fans (heh) of the company have taken to applying it to other tech. Take Twitter user Austin Vojta, a University of Texas at Austin alumni who’s taken so much to the Austrian heatsink-maker’s '70s style colors that he’s building a whole 3D printer to match.

.@Noctua_at I'm building a 3D printer using your colors as inspiration, and your fans for cooling the hotend/electronics and exhausting fumes! pic.twitter.com/CDHzwVexpuApril 27, 2020

Tagging Noctua this morning, Vojta told the company that he was making a whole 3D printer using Noctua fans for cooling and exhaust, and using its color scheme as inspiration for the rest of the parts. He also included photos of a whole slew of pieces all decked out in the company’s signature beige and brown as evidence (which he's given us permission to use here), and the uniform coloring almost makes them seem like a LEGO kit. Laid out like this, they just seem like they belong together...even more than usual. What a great way to make a build less intimidating.

Wow, this is looking great, thanks a lot for using our fans!April 27, 2020

Noctua’s Twitter account seems to agree, as they responded with congrats and thanks, and the tweets have since gotten a good deal of attention from tech enthusiasts.