Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti Reportedly Up To 19 Percent Faster than GTX 1060

A little less than a week ago, the existence of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti leaked thanks to a couple of VideoCardz's trusted sources. Today, famous leaker TUM_APISAK discovered one of the first benchmarks for the upcoming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti was tested in the popular Ashes of the Singularity (AotS) benchmark on the High quality preset at the 1920x1080 resolution. TUM_APÏSAK noted that this was the mobile version of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti as the graphics card was housed inside a laptop alongside an octa-core Coffee Lake H (CFL-H) processor.

The mobile GeForce GTX 1660 Ti put up a score of 7,400 points, which makes it approximately 19.35 percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1060. The mobile Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 scored 6,200 points in the same benchmark with the same settings.

Very little is known about the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti at the moment except the rumor that it'll probably be the first Turing-powered graphics card to launch with the GTX branding. The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti reportedly sports 1,536 CUDA cores and 6GB of GDDR6 memory across a 192-bit memory interface. The graphics card employs Nvidia's TU116 silicon, which is still based on the Turing graphics architecture but allegedly lacks the RT cores for real-time ray tracing. 

According to what VideoCardZ has heard, Nvidia could announce the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti as soon as next month. There is a rumor that a GeForce GTX 1660, which uses GDDR5 or GDDR5X memory, is also in the works, and it might be unveiled at the same time frame.

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hannibal 21 January 2019 18:00
    The price, the price, the price...

    The performance was not so great, but it is mobile version, so the desktop version may be better. But if they release 1160 at 270-300$ it is not very impressive... If it will same as 1060, then not bad, but not great either...
    I am not too hopeful for great price. Better than RTX of course, but everything should be better in that sentence...
  • hotaru251 21 January 2019 18:48
    again RTX should of been a model varient not the main line.
    its a niche market where msot ppl just want performance increases.
  • Uilleam 21 January 2019 20:42
    IMO RTX was a flop
  • popatim 21 January 2019 21:09
    1660 is rather an odd model# to use. I could see it being called the 1060Ti but 1660 makes it sound like its better then the rest of the 10 series lineup.
  • redgarl 21 January 2019 21:12
    RX 590 performances for 300$...
  • artk2219 21 January 2019 22:09
    This one is definitely going to come down to pricing. Its potentially only 10% faster than the RX 590 which lands at $260 and comes with 3 games, and its potentially slower than GTX 1070's that you can still pick up for starting at $320. If they price it at $280 to $299 it should be ok, but it wont be anything to write home about, but at $250? That's a solid deal with current pricing, I doubt they will though. I'm sure they have plenty of bad silicon they could use for this when it comes to RTX, but that is a very expensive proposition if theyre just using harvested dies for this. Supposedly its its own separate die, so hopefully its not anywhere near the 445mm squared of RTX, but we'll see how nvidia handles this.

    https://www.anandtech.com/show/13570/the-amd-radeon-rx-590-review/16

    https://www.newegg.com/Product/ProductList.aspx?Submit=ENE&IsNodeId=1&N=100007709%20601202919%20601323902
  • CanoeBeyond 22 January 2019 03:19
    Name games as usual. RTX was a nonevent. Upping the GTX 1060 core count by 20% to get a 19% performance increase? Really? I'm underwhelmed to say the least. What the heck is 1660, and then Ti? Ti used to mean something. Now it just looks like NVidia has run out of innovation and is name changing us to death. All I can say is BLAH.
  • spentshells 22 January 2019 05:45
    If they price it right, they might have a winner, 250 and they shut out and completely have and priced out.
  • alan_rave 22 January 2019 10:49
    GTX is back. Looks like intel´s 14++ nm )
  • mischon123 22 January 2019 12:15
    RTX at its current level of performance is a nonstarter. This one is a GTX rehash. The supply line got too expensive. All the "metrics" of carefully massaged Nvidia marketing falters. Engineering is trumped by wishful thinking . The roadmap is imaginary. Same with Intel, Apple etc. The consumer base is bleed dry. I suggest Nvidia make just one good card and pass on the volume savings to their customer. Greed hurts stockholders. That futureproof card would be a multilane PCI 5.0/3.0 compatible RTX 4080 with 24mb GDDR6 on a 7nm process. Atomized product offerings dont work in an environment of enlightened customers vs. the evangelical marketing dogma of today. Nvidia is old paradigm and it shows.
