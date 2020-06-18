Nvidia GeForce Now Brings Back Tomb Raider and Other Square Enix Games

Nvidia's GeForce Now has been subject to quite some controversy, as the game streaming service appeared to have troubled relationships with developers. One of the studios was Square Enix, which pulled its games from GeForce Now right as it came out of beta. Just three weeks ago, a piles of titles left the service.

Now, it looks like Nvidia is welcoming Square Enix back, as spotted by PC Gamer. This means that owners of supported games are once again able to stream the titles off of Nvidia's remote servers.

According to PC Gamer, the following games will be available on GeForce Now as of 4 p.m. ET.

Battallion 1944

Boundless

Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 4

Life Is Strange

Life Is Strange 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Tomb Raider

In addition to these titles from Square Enix, Nvidia is also adding a handful of titles from other publishers:

Hardspace Shipbreaker

Automation

Paladins

Power of Seasons

Samurai Showdown Neogeo Collection

Satisfactory

SMITE

Nvidia's GeForce now is a game streaming service that runs the gruntwork for you. This means that you won't need a powerful gaming PC to run your games, given that you have a decent internet connection. You will need to own the games though, which is why it's nice to see a publisher returning to GeForce Now. After all, you wouldn't be very happy if you had bought a game with the intention of playing it on GeForce Now, just to see it leave the service.