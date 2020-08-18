Nvidia GeForce Now is Now Available on Chromebooks

Google's Chromebooks are brilliant devices capable of many things, but one thing they aren't known for is their gaming prowess. That all changes today with the release of the GeForce Now beta for Chromebook.

By tapping into Nvidia's cloud network, you'll now be able to play a huge library of PC games, provided you have a good internet connection and a mouse. The Chromebook service is still in beta for now, but that shouldn't stop you from having fun.

Along with the GeForce Now for Chromebook announcement, Nvidia is also kicking off a promotional campaign for GeForce now, offering a 6-month Founder's Edition membership for $25, which comes bundled with a Hyper Scape Season 1 Battle Pass. Otherwise, the Founders membership will run you $5 per month, or you can use the free service that has a 1-hour session length limit, cuts out priority access, and doesn't do ray yracing.

GeForce Now is Nvidia's Game Streaming service which lets you play games you own on Steam, but render them using Nvidia's render farms. This is great for situations where you don't have access to powerful hardware, with Chromebooks being a prime example. The service also works on PC, Macs, Nvidia Shield, and Android devices.