Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30 Super Potential Specs Have Been Leaked

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) products are some of the best graphics cards on the market right now. However, they may get even faster according to the recent rumors of an Ampere refresh.

It's almost a given that Nvidia will give its Ampere graphics cards the same Super treatment as it did with Turing. Now, the question is when will Nvidia unleash the GeForce RTX 30-series Super graphics cards. Word on the street is that we may be looking at a early 2022 launch, however, there is no evidence to back it up.

Hardware leaker kopite7kimi, who has an impeccable track record with Ampere leaks, has shared a summary of the potential specifications for the GeForce RTX 30-series Super lineup. We don't know just how far Nvidia is into the Ampere refresh, and specifications do change over time. In fact, the leaker himself questions some of the specifications, therefore, we recommend you approach the rumored specifications with caution.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-Series Super Specifications

GeForce RTX 3090 Super* GeForce RTX 3090 GeForce RTX 3080 Super* GeForce RTX 3080 GeForce RTX 3070 Super* GeForce RTX 3070 GeForce RTX 3060 Super* GeForce RTX 3060 SM 84 82 70 68 46 46 44 28 CUDA Cores 10,752 10,496 8,960 8,704 5,888 5,888 5,632 3,584 Memory 24GB GDDR6X 24GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X 10GB GDDR6X 8GB GDDR6X 8GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6

f*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Super may arrive with 10,752 CUDA cores, meaning it'll leverage the full GA102 die. For comparison, the vanilla GeForce RTX 3090 has 82 enabled SMs for 10,496 CUDA cores whereas the Super counterpart comes with 84 SMs or 10,752 CUDA cores. We're basically looking at a 2.4% increase in CUDA core count. Appaently, the memory will remain the same, although kopite7kimi is unsure of Nvidia will roll with the GeForce RTX 3090 Super name.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Super could see a similar improvement as the flagship Ampere SKU. Remember that the GeForce RTX 3080 also utilizes the GA102 silicon but with 68 SMs (8,704 CUDA cores). Two more SMs on the GeForce RTX 3080 Super would bump the total to 8,960 CUDA cores. However, it's plausible that the GeForce RTX 3080 Super may get a memory upgrade as well. The rumor is pointing to 12GB of GDDR6X, 2GB more than the regular GeForce RTX 3080.

As for the GeForce RTX 3070 Super, it would appear that this SKU drew the shortest straw out of the refreshed Ampere models. If the rumored specifications are accurate, the graphics card may retain the same CUDA core count and memory as the GeForce RTX 3070. The upgrade seems to be a simple swap from GDDR6 to GDDR6X memory.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Super, on the other hand, seems to bring the biggest upgrade in terms of CUDA cores because the 12GB of GDDR6 memory may remain untouched. The GeForce RTX 3060 Super is rumored to sport 5,632 CUDA cores, a whopping 57.1% increase over the GeForce RTX 3060. This certainly raises some eyebrows, especially when the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti doesn't even have that much CUDA cores (4,864). The GeForce RTX 3060 Super would only make sense if Nvidia is thinking about phasing out the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.