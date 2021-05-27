Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gets Geekbenched

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti launch appears to be imminent, especially as Nvidia has teased a new announcement on May 31. With GeForce RTX 30-series Ti graphics cards set to be available in early June, the majority of Nvidia's partners already have the boards on hand. Therefore it is inevitable that benchmark results will leak.

An unknown Nvidia partner has accidentally (or maybe not so accidentally?) posted a benchmark result of a PC based on the company's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics board in Geekbench 5's CUDA test. Based on the specifications listed by the benchmark, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has 10,240 CUDA cores and carries 12GB of GDDR6X memory featuring a 19 GT/s data transfer rate as well as a 384-bit interface.

The card scored 238,603 points, which is comparable to results demonstrated by Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 and even A100 boards. Indirectly, this confirms preliminary specifications of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, which are comparable to the GeForce RTX 3090.

There is a big catch with Geekbench 5 CUDA results. Geekbench typically does not run any test of long enough duration to put the card in a steady state, which basically means the GPU stays relatively cool and runs at its maximum clocks. That said, what Geekbench shows is typically theoretical max performance and not sustained performance. That means that comparing CUDA scores from Geekbench might not be the most accurate approach.

Anyhow, since we are dealing with an unofficial leak, take this information with a grain of salt. Given the recent happenings, we're sure to learn more officially from Nvidia soon.