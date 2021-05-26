Nvidia Teases Possible GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti Event For May 31

Nvidia has revealed via its Twitter account the company's looming GeForce event that will be held on May 31. Although Nvidia didn't openly say it, the chipmaker is probably taking this opportunity to announce two new Ampere GeForce gaming graphics cards.

Computex 2021 will kick off on May 31, which is when Nvidia will host its GeForce event. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti have been heavily rumored to debut on May 31. However, the official product launch is scheduled for June, at least if the ongoing rumors on the street are to be trusted.

Reportedly price between $999 and $1,099, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will slot in between the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090. The new Ti model has its sights set on AMD's flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT that debuted with a $999 MSRP before the graphics card shortages.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti's target isn't very clear, but we expect the mid-range Ampere offering to duke it out with the Radeon RX 6800 XT. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti hasn't appeared in any retailer listings yet. Since the graphics card sits between the GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3080, we suspect that it will cost around the $600 mark.

We may see reviews for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on June 2 and June 9, respectively, if you trust the mumblings around the industry. Assuming that the rumored launched dates are accurate, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will hit the shelves on June 3, with the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti arriving on June 10.