Nvidia RTX 4070 Founders Edition Pics Leak

By Anton Shilov
published

With two fans, it is not going to fly away.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
(Image credit: Nvidia)

As the release date for Nvidia's vanilla GeForce RTX 4070 approaches, images of  upcoming projects emerge. This time around is Founders Edition for the RTX 4070 published by VideoCardz. The board looks compact and will probably fit into most PCs used for gaming. 

The graphics card depicted by our colleagues is dual-wide design with two fans. It reportedly has one 16-pin 12VHPWR power connector and is therefore outright drop in compatible with the latest PC chassis. For those that do not comply, the board will probably come with an appropriate adapter, though we are speculating here. 

Image 1 of 4
GeForce
(Image credit: VideoCardz)

Of particular note is the fact that Nvidia opted to equip their design with a 16-pin power connector, which sets it apart from many custom designs that utilize a standard 8-pin connector. 

Anyhow, the images published by VideoCardz clearly depict a s graphics card featuring a V-shaped printed-circuit board. A small PCB size clearly points to a relatively low power consumption of the product, something that on itself implies with a dual fan FE design. 

The alleged GeForce RTX 4070 FE Nvidia ould fit many systems users could attach up to four displays through one HDMI 2.1 or three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors. Meanwhile the board is excepted to carry an MSRP of $599.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications (* are unconfirmed)
Row 0 - Cell 0 GPUFP32 CUDA CoresMemory ConfigurationTBPMSRP
GeForce RTX 4090 TiAD10218176 (?)24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?)600W (?)?
GeForce RTX 4090AD1021638424GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X450W$1,599
GeForce RTX 4080AD103972816GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X320W$1,199
GeForce RTX 4070 TiAD104768012GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X285W$799
GeForce RTX 4070*AD1045888 (?)12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X250W (?)$599 (?)
GeForce RTX 4060 Ti*AD1064352 (?)8GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6160W (?)<$500?
Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Freelance News Writer

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.