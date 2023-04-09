Nvidia RTX 4070 Founders Edition Pics Leak

As the release date for Nvidia's vanilla GeForce RTX 4070 approaches, images of upcoming projects emerge. This time around is Founders Edition for the RTX 4070 published by VideoCardz. The board looks compact and will probably fit into most PCs used for gaming.

The graphics card depicted by our colleagues is dual-wide design with two fans. It reportedly has one 16-pin 12VHPWR power connector and is therefore outright drop in compatible with the latest PC chassis. For those that do not comply, the board will probably come with an appropriate adapter, though we are speculating here.

Of particular note is the fact that Nvidia opted to equip their design with a 16-pin power connector, which sets it apart from many custom designs that utilize a standard 8-pin connector.

Anyhow, the images published by VideoCardz clearly depict a s graphics card featuring a V-shaped printed-circuit board. A small PCB size clearly points to a relatively low power consumption of the product, something that on itself implies with a dual fan FE design.

The alleged GeForce RTX 4070 FE Nvidia ould fit many systems users could attach up to four displays through one HDMI 2.1 or three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors. Meanwhile the board is excepted to carry an MSRP of $599.