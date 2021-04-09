Nvidia's Jensen Huang to Deliver GTC Keynote From His Kitchen

Next week Nvidia will kick off its annual GTC conference, a virtual-only event for the second time. GTC will traditionally start with a keynote by Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia, delivered from his kitchen. The main intrigue is: what will he talk about? Last year he announced the Ampere architecture in general and the A100 compute GPU in particular.

Just like Nvidia is no longer a graphics-only company, GTC is no longer a GPU technology conference. In recent years, it covered many theoretical and practical aspects of artificial intelligence, deep learning, high-performance computing, healthcare, autonomous vehicles, robots, and many others. That said, it isn't surprising that the core topic of this year's GTC will be accelerated computing. But from what angle?

Apparently, Jensen Huang intends to reveal the company's vision for the future of computing 'from silicon to software to services.' Computing is pervasive these days; it spans from client devices to the edge and from the data center to the cloud, so expect him to talk about many things (and perhaps even products) in his address. One of the highlights that Nvidia's CEO is set to discuss will be its vision for manufacturing and factories of the future.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s GTC keynote is scheduled for Monday, April 12, starting at 8:30 a.m. PT. The conference will feature over 1,500 sessions covering various technological innovations.