Purported Nvidia MX570 Geekbench OpenCL Score Unearthed

Some new Nvidia GeForce MX570 benchmark results have been spotted. IT Home unearthed the scores, which you should take with two pinches of salt. First, the publication shared no source link, and secondly, the benchmark purportedly came from Geekbench. Nevertheless, the headline score of 44,638 in Geekbench's OpenCL tests is worthy of note, as the score beats the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti and is within earshot of the upcoming GeForce RTX 2050.

(Image credit: ITHome)

A truncated screenshot above reveals the purported HP Z66 Pro laptop test system. It is a slim and light business-like design that has been around for several generations. This latest model boasts an Intel Alder Lake mobile CPU (a Core i5-1235U in the test sample) and the titular GeForce MX570 with 2GB of GDDR6.

A score of 44,638 looks great for a GeForce MX GPU if you care to browse through the online database. We are hesitant to compare different vendor architecture GPUs using OpenCL scores, but we have put together a small selection of GeForce OpenCL scores with the MX570 mid-table below. Moreover, we stuck to laptop GPUs.

OpenCL score Graphics processor 53,231 GTX 1660 Ti mobile 46,870 GeForce GTX 1080 mobile 45,986 GeForce RTX 2050 44,638 GeForce MX570 43,640 GeForce GTX 1650 Ti mobile 36,084 GeForce MX550 29,934 GeForce GTX 1060 mobile

As well as Geekbench OpenCL not being a choice benchmark for gaming graphics, please remember that we are also considering a sample size of one.

Nvidia GeForce MX570 Background Information

We first saw the Nvidia GeForce MX570 officially confirmed towards the end of last year. At the time, we heard that it would be arriving this spring with a new crop of mobile GPUs: the GeForce RTX 2050, MX570, and MX550.

The GeForce RTX 2050 and GeForce MX570 are based on the GA107 (Ampere) silicon, the same silicon that powers the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti Mobile. Meanwhile, the MX550 will be a tuned re-release of the TU117-based GeForce MX450.

One of the good things about the MX570 over the MX550 and previous generation MX GPUs will be its support for some DLSS and hardware ray tracing technologies. However, we were warned that it would be in some way limited compared to RTX prefixed graphics chips. Another thing we have spotted is that the 'GeForce MX570 A' will be a variant released lacking NVENC/NVDEC support. So please watch out if this codec acceleration feature would be important to you.

Remember that the MX570 graphics processor isn't meant to be a stand-out performer, but rather bring Ampere technologies, lower-power efficient CUDA Cores, and GDDR6 to Nvidia Optimus laptops for balanced battery life and performance. The MX570 GPU is said by Nvidia to be approx 3x faster than Intel's 12th Gen Mobile i7 Iris Xe integrated graphics.