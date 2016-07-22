Trending

Move Over GTX 1080, There’s A New Titan X In Town

Nvidia revealed its Pascal architecture in early May. The first two cards, the GTX 1080 and the GTX 1070, set the bar high for single GPU performance. For the first time ever, a single GPU could deliver 9 TFLOPS of floating point performance. We thought the GTX 1080 would likely remain the king of GPUs for the remainder of the year, but apparently, Nvidia was just getting started.

On July 21, Nvidia’s Founder and CEO, Jen-Hsun Huang attended an artificial intelligence meet-up at Stanford University, where he revealed the new world’s fastest GPU—and it has a familiar name. The old Titan X is dead, long live the Titan X.

Nvidia said the new Titan X came to be as the result of a bet between Brian Kelleher, Nvidia’s top hardware engineer, and Huang. According to the story, Huang didn’t believe that Kelleher could squeeze 10 TFLOPS out of a single GPU. Kelleher, however, managed to squeeze out 11 TFLOPS. The new Titan X is a beast of GPU with 3584 CUDA cores (over 500 more than the previous Titan X) operating at 1530MHz. According to Nvidia, the Pascal Titan X is the biggest GPU ever built, and it is 60 percent faster than the previous-gen Titan X. 

Nvidia GTX Titan X
Transistors12 Billion
Floating Point Performance11 TFLOPS 32-bit floating point
Deep Learning Performance44 TOPS INT8 - Deep learning inference instruction
Cores3584 CUDA cores
Clock Speed1.53GHz
Memory12GB GDDR5X
Memory Bandwidth480GB/s

The former Titan X included an unprecedented 12GB frame buffer. Nvidia didn’t increase the capacity for the Pascal Titan X, but the new card includes 12GB of Micron’s GDDR5X memory. You may have expected HBM2 for a Titan level card, but it appears we’ll be waiting for the next generation GeForce series for that. 

The Pascal-based Titan X will be available to the public in less than two weeks, but you had better have deep pockets for this one. Nvidia will sell the Titan X directly from nvidia.com for the $1,200 each. Sales will start on August 2 in North America and Europe. The Asian market will have to wait a little longer.

100 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DookieDraws 22 July 2016 04:11
    $1,200 smackaroos! Looks like I am gonna have to start charging a little more at my lemonade & Kool-Aid stand! :P

    Meh, I'll never own one. But if you can afford it, and want it, go for it! I'm not a hater! :)
  • lucas_7_94 22 July 2016 04:11
    The ultimate single card for master race 4k? Let's see which nvidia can do!
  • Bloob 22 July 2016 04:18
    ooh, really surprised nVidia is releasing it so soon
  • gio2vanni86 22 July 2016 04:29
    If the TI comes out to being cheaper by like 300 then i would skip. If its a mere 200 i'd jump on two Titans real quick unfortunately extremely disappointing that still no HBM2.
  • turkey3_scratch 22 July 2016 04:32
    I knew they'd up the price.
  • Samer1970 22 July 2016 04:39
    Please release the mobile 1080 already .... I want my next gaming notebook , waiting waiting waiting ...
  • bit_user 22 July 2016 04:41
    Based on GP102, it seems. I'm kinda surprised it's only 60% faster.

    BTW, I'm not impressed by the story of a bet. This thing smells like a GP100, but with the graphics blocks added in/enabled and GDDR5X instead of HBM2. Given that the shader count is the same as the GP100, any bet was probably about clock speed.
  • TMRichard 22 July 2016 04:51
    I'm very surprised that the new Titan X has been revealed quite so early especially with how high demand is for 1080/1070/1060. I am also severely disappointed that Nvidia will be trailing the HBM train by 2 generations of high end cards now. In all fairness there is still the GTX 1080Ti awaiting announcement but after seeing that the Titan doesn't have HBM I think it would be a total surprise for the 1080Ti to have HBM. Guess I'll be keeping my GTX 780's for another year! It's a bit of a shame, I was kinda looking forward to getting down to powering my lovely 4K display with only one card!
  • Samer1970 22 July 2016 05:03
    18314411 said:
    I'm very surprised that the new Titan X has been revealed quite so early especially with how high demand is for 1080/1070/1060. I am also severely disappointed that Nvidia will be trailing the HBM train by 2 generations of high end cards now. In all fairness there is still the GTX 1080Ti awaiting announcement but after seeing that the Titan doesn't have HBM I think it would be a total surprise for the 1080Ti to have HBM. Guess I'll be keeping my GTX 780's for another year! It's a bit of a shame, I was kinda looking forward to getting down to powering my lovely 4K display with only one card!

    HBM or no HBM , the Benchmarks are good enough to upgrade from 980 Ti to 1080 Ti for those who can afford it.
  • Decends 22 July 2016 05:12
    18314411 said:
    I'm very surprised that the new Titan X has been revealed quite so early especially with how high demand is for 1080/1070/1060. I am also severely disappointed that Nvidia will be trailing the HBM train by 2 generations of high end cards now. In all fairness there is still the GTX 1080Ti awaiting announcement but after seeing that the Titan doesn't have HBM I think it would be a total surprise for the 1080Ti to have HBM. Guess I'll be keeping my GTX 780's for another year! It's a bit of a shame, I was kinda looking forward to getting down to powering my lovely 4K display with only one card!

    I wouldn't zip the wallet shut just yet my friend, they could end up doing to this New Titan X what they Did to the Original Titan, and 780 Ti. ( A GTX 1080 Ti with a little bit more cores, HBM2 maybe, and higher clock speed followed by a Titan with Full GP 100?)
