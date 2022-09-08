Nvidia RTX 40 Series Debut Expected at Sept 20 GeForce Beyond Event

Nvidia has sent out press invites for a special event at 8am PT on Tuesday, September 20. Timed to kick off the green team’s GTC 2022 conference, a GeForce Beyond (opens in new tab) special broadcast at the beginning of the day will be followed by a keynote by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

We have been expecting an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series launch in the coming weeks, and it now looks like we have a firm date for the first official Ada Lovelace architecture graphics card reveal(s). If things follow the rumored path and roll out in a similar fashion to the Ampere generation, we will see Nvidia start its revelations with a top-end AD102 GPU-based solution, presumably the RTX 4090. This will spearhead the launch, and Nvidia will hope for it to suck up the early adopter dollars, with the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 thought not to be too far behind. However, the extent of the reveal on September 20 remains to be seen.

#ProjectBeyond pic.twitter.com/aPTrpi8BXaSeptember 7, 2022 See more

As you can see above, Nvidia released a 'Project Beyond' teaser video ahead of its emails to press. The also invite contains more information, such as the time and date of the GeForce Beyond special broadcast and the event running order. The official blurb says that we will see the GeForce Beyond segment right at the start of the 8am event, followed up by Jensen Huang's keynote. He will share details about Nvidia's "latest breakthroughs in gaming, creating, and graphics technology."

To watch the GeForce Beyond special broadcast at GTC you have at least three choices. Nvidia will host the stream at https://www.nvidia.com/gtc/ (opens in new tab). If you prefer YouTube or Twitch, it will be live on those video social media platforms, too. For those who consider 8am PT to be too early, you will be able to watch a recorded replay. However, more importantly, please remember to come back to Tom's Hardware for an in-depth analysis of the event, discussions about what was revealed, and insights into the announcements.

While you wait, and it's less than a fortnight away, it is well worth catching up on the news, leaks, and rumors we have collected together in our regularly updated Nvidia Ada Lovelace and GeForce RTX 40-Series: Everything We Know feature article.