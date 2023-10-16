Nvidia RTX 4090 Prices Have Been Creeping Upward

Despite being Nvidia's most expensive consumer graphics card, demand for the RTX 4090 apparently remains high, and we've noticed that the Founders Edition model is routinely going out of stock regularly. It's the fastest card in our list of the best graphics cards, but for most of the past year it has been available at or just under MSRP. Now that's no longer true, as prices of AIB partner RTX 4090 cards have increased by $50 over the past month. At present, the least expensive 4090 cards we can find in stock cost $1,654.99 from Amazon or $1,649.99 at Newegg.



Amazon pricing history from CamelCamelCamel indicates the price of "lesser" (reference model) AIB partner RTX 4090 graphics cards has increased in price by nearly $100 from mid-June to August of this year. That includes cards like the PNY Verto XLR8 Epic-X, Asus TUF, Zotac AMP! Extreme, and Gigabyte Gaming OC. Plenty of models are also no longer for sale, though it's not clear if they've been superseded by newer variants or if they're still in production.



But regardless of which card you look at, none of the RTX 4090 models can be found at the original $1599 MSRP right now. Price increases started occurring around mid-June through September. Amazon's listing for the Gigabyte Gaming OC reached a yearly low price of $1,616.43 back in early August but quickly escalated in price up to $1,699.99 once September rolled in. Asus' TUF card shows similar behavior, having an all-time low price of $1,699.99 in mid-June, and holding the $1,730 mark for a few months until it finally escalated to $1,799.99 (with spikes of up to $1,819.99) starting in September.

(Image credit: CamelCamelCamel)