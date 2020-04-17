Nvidia RTX Voice App Eliminates Keyboard Noise From Video Calls

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Now that most of us are working from home, it's becoming abundantly clear that many people not only lack the best microphones, they also lack a quiet environment that's conducive for voice calls. Nvidia aims to fix that with its latest app: RTX Voice.

No, Nvidia isn't ray tracing your voice. RTX Voice is an AI-based noise-cancellation tool that uses the Tensor cores present in GeForce RTX graphics cards. With these, it cancels out background noise, ambient noise, keyboard typing and more, giving whoever is listening to you a nice clean signal.

However, it's no good if only your voice gets cleaned up for others if you still have to listen to your colleague munch away at a bag of chips while their partner is vaccuming the house in the background. For that, Nvidia's RTX Voice doesn't only clean up your voice signal, but also incoming signals before passing the AI-processed audio on to your headphones or speakers.

We fired up the app on our own system for a quick test, and the result was remarkable. Not only could the person listening to me hardly hear my typing anymore, I could eliminate the noise of their background chatter and typing on command.

Nvidia's RTX Voice is compatible with the following apps:

OBS Studio

XSplit Broadcaster

XSplit Gamecaster

Twitch Studio

Discord

Google Chrome

WebEx

Skype

Zoom

Slack

However, Nvidia did note that RTX Voice output may be troublesome on WebEx, Skype, Zoom and Slack.

Click here to download RTX Voice, and head here for information to help with the setup if you get stuck.