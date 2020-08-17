Nvidia Driver Preps Your PC for Microsoft Flight Simulator, WoW With Ray Tracing

Microsoft Flight Simulator finally hit today. As such, Nvidia is outing its usual Game-Ready graphics driver. However, support for the new sim isn't all this driver has going for it: This is a big one.
Nvidia's GeForce Game Ready 452.06 WHQL driver also comes with added support for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2, A Total War Saga: Troy and the new World of Warcraft Shadowlands beta that adds ray tracing to the huge MMORPG game.
As if that's not enough, Nvidia also added support for a total of eight new G-Sync Compatible monitors, including five models from Acer, one from Asus and one from Lenovo:
- Acer XB273U GX
- Acer VG272 LV
- Acer XV272 LV
- Acer CP5271U V
- Acer X34 GS
- Asus PG329
- IO Data GC252UX
- Lenovo Y25-25
Nvidia also updated GeForce Experience to add automatically optimized game settings for the following titles.
- Barn Finders
- Carrion
- Death Stranding
- Destroy All Humans!
- F1 2020
- Fall Guys
- Griftlands
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Helltaker
- Hyper Scape
- Paper Dolls 2
- Planet Coaster
- Rocket Arena
- Rogue Company
- Shadow Arena
- Shakes and Fidget
- Space Haven
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete
- Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris
- Tetris Effect
- Torchlight III
- Total War Saga: Troy
This feature is especially handy if you don't want to spend time messing around to find the best settings for each title. GeForce Experience can automatically pick the right settings, according to your system's configuration and monitor.
To download Nvidia's driver, head to the download page and enter your details.