Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Alleged Launch Date Revealed

It appears that Nvidia plans to introduce its cheapest Ada Lovelace-based graphics cards — the GeForce RTX 4060 with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory onboard — on June 29, 2023, according to reputable leaker MEGAsizeGPU that tends to be accurate when it comes to Nvidia's launch plans. However, as this information is from a leak, consider it cautiously and with the required amount of salt.

Based on a document published by the leaker, Nvidia and its add-in-board (AIB) partners will ship GeForce RTX 4060 products to the channel on June 12, so the cards will be in stock shortly. Nvidia wants reviews of graphics cards carrying a $299 MSRP to be published in June 28 and reviews of boards with a non-MSRP price tag to be released on June 29. On the same day, the product, which has all chances to become one of the best graphics cards available this summer, will be on the shelves.

(Image credit: @Zed_Wang/Twitter)

The GeForce RTX 4060 is expected to use the AD106 GPU, which comes with 3072 CUDA cores, and is paired with 8GB of 17 GT/s GDDR6 memory via a 128-bit interface. This new AIB comes with a GPU that features notably fewer active CUDA cores compared to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which has 4352 CUDA cores, indicating a significant disparity in performance between the two. However, the power consumption of the RTX 4060 model is estimated to be up to 115W, which is considerably lower than that of the RTX 4060 Ti model.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 200W $599 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106 4352 8GB or 16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 160W sub-$500 GeForce RTX 4060 AD106 3072 8GB 128-bit 17 GT/s GDDR6 115W sub-$400 (?)

The relatively low power consumption will enable makers of graphics cards to experiment designs for both the printed circuit board as well as cooling system. Therefore, expect both compact GeForce RTX 4060 boards with single-slot coolers or with low-profile PCB as well as cards featuring large cooling systems that will promise extended overclocking capability.

It is noteworthy that the document published by @Zed_Wang also notes the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB, which is potentially a very interesting graphics card for gamers, but only indicates that this will be available in July without clarifying the date.

Keep in mind that while the leaker is reputable and tends to have actual documents, plans can change and this is still an unofficial source. That said, take the information with a grain of salt.