NZXT Releases The Kraken X52, Mutates X42 And X62

NZXT unveiled its new Kraken X52 all-in-one cooler and updated its existing X42 and X62 models. The X52 model features a single 120mm fan, whereas the X42 and X62 kick the cooling up a notch with two 140mm fans apiece.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

NZXT invites you to "embrace the silence" of its new redesigned and quieter pump. The company didn't provide many details on the redesign, which finds its way into all three products, but it does claim that the new pump offers quieter operation and increased performance. The company paired the pump with reinforced nylon sleeves for the tubing, which NZXT designed to protect the cooler tubes during installation. Of course, bulked-up tubes can create flexibility issues, but NZXT noted that the added strength won't put you in an inflexible bind.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The new coolers also work with the CAM 3.2 software, which NZXT designed to control pump, fan, and lighting performance. Users can tune the variables to their liking for the right mix of cooling and silence. The RGB lights feature several crowd-pleasing presets, such as Spectrum Wave, Loading, and Exchange. These modes respond to temperature and audio output conditions to inform the user of system changes.

It also supports HUE+ lighting sync, Aer RGB, and game mode for CS:GO. Users can even select different colors and presets for the fan and pump, both of which have their own independent light arrays. Users can also use the utility to update the firmware, which makes it a forward-thinking platform that the company promises will offer more features in the future.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

NZXT is also quite proud of its new Aer P fans, which come to market blowing lots of hot air with high static pressure fans. The new fans spin with fluid dynamic bearings and feature a chamfered intake and exhaust as well as winglet-designed fan blades. The fans also come with sleeved cabling and vibration dampers. They come in blue, red, and white.

The MSRPs weigh in at $129.99 for the X42, $149.99 for the X52, and $159.99 for the X62. The Aer P fans are also available separately for your cooling pleasure. The 120mm P120s will spin your way for $15, whereas the 140mm P140s are $18. The cheeky-colored trims snap in for $6 per two-pack. All of the items are available for preorder now and will ship in early November.

NZXT will make CAM 3.2 available via download soon-ish, but it didn't provide an exact date.