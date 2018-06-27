Oculus Drops Support for Windows 7 & 8.1
Oculus announced that it’s dropping support for Microsoft’s old operating systems. The company revealed new minimum and recommended system specifications for the Rift headset, and they don’t include Windows 7 and 8.1, which means it's time for Rift owners to get Windows 10.
Oculus’ shift shouldn’t come as a surprise. Last October, the company revealed that it would be releasing a revamped Oculus Home environment and core software. In late November we learned that some features of Oculus’ Rift Core 2.0 update, such as Oculus Desktop and Oculus Dash, would require Windows 10. When that information came to light, it was clear that Oculus would eventually abandon legacy operating systems.
Oculus changed the minimum specification ahead of the Rift Core 2.0 release to ensure that people are ready to take advantage of the Rift platform’s new features. Oculus said it decided to drop Windows 7 and 8.1 support because Microsoft doesn’t support those operating systems anymore, either, and Windows 10 ensures that Oculus can “deliver the best performance standards for Rift owners while aligning with industry standards.” The change won’t affect many Rift owners, though. Oculus said that 95% of Rift owners already run Microsoft’s current OS.
Oculus is encouraging the remaining 5% of its customers who are still holding on to Windows 7 or 8.1 to update as soon as possible. However, the stubborn few who will undoubtedly hold on to their beloved Windows 7 (does anyone love Windows 8.1 that much?) won’t lose access to their Rift. Oculus said that the change would affect new software releases, but the existing software would continue to function as it always has.
|Specifications
|Minimum
|Recommended
|Graphics Card
|Nvidia GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater
|Nvidia GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or greater
|Alternative Graphics Card
|Nvidia GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater
|Nvidia GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater
|CPU
|Intel i3-6100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200, FX4350 or greater
|Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater
|Memory
|8GB+ RAM
|8GB+ RAM
|Video Output
|Compatible HDMI 1.3 video output
|Compatible HDMI 1.3 video output
|USB Ports
|1x USB 3.0 port, plus 2x USB 2.0 ports
|3x USB 3.0 ports plus 1x USB 2.0 port
|OS
|Windows 10 operating system
|Windows 10 operating system
I like Windows 7 it still lets you run your computer the way you feel it should run Windows 10 has been slowly taking those freedoms away from the end user. I have both windows 7 & win 10 machines at work and only win 10 at home mainly because it seems if you want to play any games that are new you need win 10 when in fact most would run fine on windows 7 & 8.1.
Actually, mainstream support for Windows 8.1 ended nearly half a year ago, on January 9th. It still has some years left of extended support though.
It says 95% right in the article. >_>
James Byrd
Worried about Windows 10, yet you post your personal email in a public Forum.
