One Day Later: Death Stranding is now Playable on Linux

Not one day has passed and the newly released PC title, Death Stranding, is playable on Linux, as spotted by Phoronix. The process won't be easy though, but then again, if you're a Linux user then the challenge of getting something working probably doesn't concern you.

Of course, Death Stranding wasn't actually coded to run on Linux. Instead, to get it running you'll have to use Wine, along with Proton, the software required to play Windows games from Steam on Linux. What's new here is that the new version of Proton was released today, 5.0-10 RC, and the sole change to this version is adding support to get Death Stranding running.

You'll also have to update the graphics drivers to the latest versions for this to work, and even then, your luck might be limited. In the Github page, there are mixed reports -- some users report that the game runs surprisingly well, while others' games crash when attempting to launch.

Death Stranding is the latest title to come from Kojima Productions, a new game studio founded by Hideo Kojima. Kojima is the video game director responsible for the much-loved Metal Gear Solid series, right up until his departure from Konami in 2015 -- and Death Stranding is his first title since.

All these issues will likely be ironed out over time, but regardless, it remains impressive to see the things people can get working on Linux.