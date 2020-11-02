Apple Silicon-Based Macs Might Drop at November 10th 'One More Thing' Event

Apple has announced an event that's expected to be the culmination of the company's announcements this fall. Officially, Apple did not disclose what it plans to reveal, but considering the fact that the company has already unveiled its new smartphones, tablets, watches, and even a new smart speaker, it is highly likely that the company will reveal its first Macintosh computers based on its own system-on-chips.

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 10 at 10:00 AM. It will be virtual only and will be filmed at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Apple announced its plans to transition its Mac computers to its own 'Apple silicon' processors back in late June. The company confirmed that the first Macs powered by its own system-on-chips (SoCs) will debut this year and that the transition will take place about two years. It is expected that the first processors will be made by TSMC, using its N5 process technology.

Apple intends to design a family of Mac SoCs tailored specifically for personal computers, and while these processors will share architecture with chips that are used for iPhones and iPads, they are expected to be considerably different in terms of performance and features. In particular, Apple promised that its own SoCs will offer 'industry-leading performance per watt and higher performance GPUs' when compared to those from Intel (and possibly AMD).

Apple has never disclosed which of its PCs will be the first to adopt its own SoCs, but highly likely candidates are obviously MacBooks, including a new MacBook Air and/or a new MacBook Pro 13. The new systems are projected to retain support for Intel's Thunderbolt 3 interface, though USB4 support is possible.

In addition to new PCs, or instead of them, Apple might announce a number of other products, including new AirPods headset, AirTags trackers, or something completely unexpected.

'One more thing' is a phrase that Steve Jobs used before making announcements that often had a huge impact both on Apple's ecosystem as well as on the market in general. Current chief executive Tim Cook has never used the phrase, so the fact that the company uses it to name an event indicates that this is likely going to be a 'big' announcement.

Source: MacRumours