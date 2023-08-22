One of the Fastest Gen 4 SSDs — Samsung's 990 Pro 1TB Is Back Down to $74: Real Deals

It's not the cheapest it's ever been (compared to the huge reduction it received on Prime Day) but today's discount brings the 1TB Samsung 990 Pro down to just $74. One of the fastest Gen 4 M.2 SSD drives available, the 990 Pro has sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s.

One of the best prices we found for a single-fan RTX 3060 with 12GB of VRAM and ideal for small PC cases, the PNY XLR8 Nvidia RTX 3060 12GB is $259 at Best Buy right now.

Boost the available storage in your Steam Deck handheld or your smaller PC build with this tiny M.2 SSD. The Sabrent Rocket 2230 1TB is down to $87 at Newegg when you use coupon code SSCV2A89 at checkout and save $22 off its MSRP.

See below for more of today's deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Samsung 990 Pro (1TB) SSD: now $74 at Amazon (was $85)

The fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD you can get, the Samsung 990 Pro offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, along with 1.4 and 1.55 million IOPS. See our Samsung 990 Pro Review for more details.

PNY XLR8 Nvidia RTX 3060 12GB: now $259 at Best Buy (was $649)

This single-fan GPU comes with 12GBs of GDDR6 VRAM and a base clock speed of 1.32GHz that's able to boost to 1.77GHz 3 x DisplayPort and 1 x HDMI port. Its small footprint makes this GPU an ideal candidate for a small form factor gaming PC.

Sabrent Rocket 2230 1TB SSD: now $87 at Newegg (was $109)

This small form factor SSD is perfect for small form factor PC builds, laptops, and handheld consoles like the Steam Deck. This 1TB model supports transfer speeds up to 5000MB/s thanks to its Gen 4 bandwidth.

Use code SSCV2A89 for a $22 discount.

G16 Gaming Laptop: now $999 at Dell (was $1,299)

On a clearance sale the G16 comes with an RTX 3060 GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The screen measures 16-inches, has a QHD resolution, with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB: now $79 at Amazon (was $85)

A superb little storage drive that's perfect for a budget upgrade or to expand your games library storage. The 970 EVO Plus can reach sequential read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,300 MB/s and a reliable 1,200 TBW.

Looking for more deals?