Patriot Launches Budget-Oriented P300 M.2 NVMe SSD

Patriot P300 1TB (Image credit: Patriot)

Patriot has announced its latest M.2 SSD series in the P300, which spans from 128GB up to 2TB. The P300 flaunts a single-sided M.2 2280 design and fits into your typical PCIe 3.0 x4 slot. The SSDs don't rely on a bulky heatsink so it should fit inside tight spaces, including inside laptops.

The P300 features a DRAM-less a architecture and unspecified 3D NAND flash. In its announcement today, Patriot described the SSD controller as a "next-generation, mid-tier controller" but didn't reveal the exact model. However, Newegg lists the P300 with a Phison PS5013-E13T SSD controller.

Patriot's P300 SSD offers sequential read speeds of 1,700 MBps on the 256 and 512GB units and 2,100 MBps on the 1TB unit. The sequential write speeds for the 256GB and 512GB models are 1,100 MBps and 1,200 MBps, respectively. The 1TB model delivers sequential writes up to 1,650 MBps.

Patriot P300 Specs

Model Capacity Sequential Read Sequential Write Random Read Random Write Endurance Warranty Price P300P2TBM28US 2TB ? ? ? ? ? 3 years $324.99 P300P1TBM28US 1TB 2,100 MBps 1,650 MBps 290,000 IOPS 260,000 IOPS 320 TBW 3 years $164.99 P300P512GM28US 512GB 1,700 MBps 1,200 MBps 290,000 IOPS 260,000 IOPS 160 TBW 3 years $104.99 P300P256GM28US 256GB 1,700 MBps 1,100 MBps 290,000 IOPS 260,000 IOPS 80 TBW 3 years $64.99 P300P128GM28US 128GB ? ? ? ? ? 3 years $34.99

Regardless of the capacity, the P300's random performance is the same across all capacities. The SSD is rated for 290,000 IOPS reads and 260,000 IOPS writes. The P300's list of attributes includes support for LDPC (low-density parity-check), advanced wear leveling and power-saving modes, such as APST, ASPM and L1.2.

The 256GB and 512GB models are rated for 80 TBW and 160 TBW, respectively, while the 1TB is listed for 320 TBW. Patriot backs the P300 SSD with a limited three-year warranty.

The P300 is already available at Amazon, Newegg and Patriot's webstore. It starts at $34.99 for the 128GB model and tops out at $324.99 for 2TB.