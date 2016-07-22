Phaser Lock Interactive’s Next Game Reportedly A VR FPS Bow Game

An interesting post popped up on Reddit from user guitarokx. Guitarokx claimed to be friends with an employee at Phaser Lock Interactive and said that he or she was shown a pre-alpha build of an upcoming VR first-person shooter game and given permission to talk vaguely about the game publicly.

Guitarokx isn’t able to reveal much about the game but did say that it is a first person shooter bow and arrow game. The game will be fast paced and it will feature “lots of crazy ammo types.” Guitarokx also said that gameplay won’t be wave-based attacks, like many of the VR shooters we’ve seen so far.

We reached out to Autumn Taylor, Phaser Lock Interactive’s Media Director for more information. She wasn’t able to say much more than to confirm that the company is, “indeed, working on a new project with FPS mechanics.” She said more information should be available about the game next week.