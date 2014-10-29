Philips' Latest 4K Monitor Is Huge At 40 Inches

According to a report on TFTCentral.co.uk, Philips announced a 40" 4K monitor. Yes, you read that right; despite the fact that the size would have categorized this as a TV, Philips is selling the BDM4065UC as a computer monitor.

Inside the disturbingly large monitor you'll find a VA panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, which has a refresh rate of 60 Hz, a 300 cd/m­­2 brightness rating, and a reported static contrast ratio of 5000:1. Viewing angles are 176 degrees for both horizontal and vertical viewing, and the screen is sRGB calibrated with a Delta-E of < 3. Gray-to-Gray response time is 3 ms with SmartResponse enabled, with an 8.5 ms time if disabled.

For display inputs, the monitor has a DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort, and two HDMI ports (one if which also has MHL support). There is also a 3.5 mm analog audio input, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a four-port USB 3.0 hub built in. The HDMI ports are HDMI version 1.4 ports, so they only support 4K at 30 Hz. Fortunately, the DisplayPort and Mini-DisplayPort interfaces will support 4K at 60 Hz.

All things considered, the spec sheet is certainly promising. It's not a G-Sync or FreeSync enabled monitor, and it won't be the best for FPS gaming, but due to the large size, chances are that you won't have to turn on Display Scaling, which is considered a necessity on smaller 4K monitors due to the high pixel density.

Official pricing hasn't been announced yet, although TFTCentral reports that Philips mentioned availability for December or early 2015, with pricing at about £600, which translates to about $800 USD. The monitor is also listed for pre-order in Norway, where it sells for 6990 Norwegian Krone, translating to about $840 after removing VAT.

