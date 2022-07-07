AMD Threadripper Pro 5000WX Package Images Surface

Last week AMD announced plans to start offering its Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX-series workstation-grade processors at retail later this year. And today the first pictures of their packages were published. The images may imply that AMD's latest workstation CPUs with up to 64 cores are coming to retail rather sooner than later.

AMD's Threadripper Pro 5000WX-series will come in black boxes with a window, according to pictures of boxes published by @momomo_us, who tends to find information at various retailers using sophisticated searching methods and is usually very accurate with his findings. We do not know whether the images come direct from AMD or one of its retail partners.

(Image credit: @momomo_us/Twitter)

The most surprising part is perhaps the fact that the boxes no longer carry the Ryzen brand, but only the Ryzen logotype and the Threadripper Pro name. AMD is certainly not dropping the word Ryzen from the official name of the product — it is still called AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX, but the art on the box will focus on the Threadripper Pro brand.

(Image credit: @momomo_us/Twitter)

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX-series family includes five processors with 64, 32, 24, 16, or 12 cores, as well as up to 256MB of L3 cache. These CPUs are based on AMD's Zen 3 microarchitecture and will support up to 1TB of DDR4-3200 memory using eight channels. The processors are compatible with motherboards featuring a WRX8 CPU socket.

AMD's top-of-the-range 64-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX carries a recommended price of $6,499, whereas 32-core 5975WX and 24-core 5965WX CPUs cost $3,299 and $2,399, respectively.