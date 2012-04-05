Trending

The Top 5 Most Counterfeited Chip Types According to IHS

Market research firm IHS has released a list of the most likely chips to be pirated.

According to the company, analog ICs account for 25.2 percent of reported incidents of counterfeit semiconductors, followed by microprocessor ICS with 13.4 percent, memory ICs with 13.1 percent, programmable logic ICs with 8.3 percent and transistors with 7.6 percent. The annual "risk" of counterfeit products in these segments is about $169 billion, IHS estimates.

In a vertical analysis, counterfeit analog ICs are most likely to be found in wireless (29 percent of all counterfeit analog ICs), consumer (21 percent) and compute (14 percent) applications. Counterfeit microprocessors and memory ICs end up commonly in computers (85 percent and 53 percent share, respectively).

“There has been a great deal of focus on the issue of counterfeit parts in the defense industry, but the majority of reported counterfeit incidents are for commercial components which have broad use across both military and commercial applications,” said Rory King, director, supply chain product marketing at IHS. “Take analog ICs, for example. One out of every four counterfeit parts reported are for analog ICs—components which are used in everything from industrial and automotive situations to wireless devices, computers, or consumer electronics. A single counterfeit could impact end products in any of these markets and the potential problem is pervasive, amounting to billions of dollars of global product revenue subject to risk.”

IHS warned that counterfeit products represent a significant risk for the user. “A faulty counterfeit analog IC can cause problems ranging from a mundane dropped phone call to a serious tragedy in the aviation, medical, military, nuclear or automotive areas,” King noted. “Furthermore, the excessive cost of rework, repair, and customer returns for component failures is significant."

  • Murissokah 05 April 2012 19:22
    Wonder where those come from...
  • willard 05 April 2012 19:43
    MurissokahWonder where those come from...Typically China. A few years back the Air Force bought a ton of chips which turned out to be counterfeits from China.
  • mitunchidamparam 05 April 2012 19:47
    china those guys are bad
  • bjaminnyc 05 April 2012 20:16
    Sorry I'm late boss, for some reason my alarm clock only off goes off when Yao Ming makes a free throw.
  • cmartin011 05 April 2012 20:30
    so no wonder why my samsung infuse drops calls...
  • iamtheking123 05 April 2012 21:08
    They come from "kitchen table" chip brokers who get them from China. Then the pentagon/contractors purchase from them because of federal rules encouraging "cheap and disadvantaged" suppliers ie people in their basements ordering their "stock" from ebay. Controls are already in place to ensure tracking of components from the factory through the distribution chain to the end user. It's only when companies take shortcuts that counterfeits slip in.
  • freggo 05 April 2012 21:34
    It's like buying a Rolex from a guy in a back alley. You get what you pay for.
    Remember, if it sounds too good to be true it prob. comes with a nasty catch.

  • 05 April 2012 21:58
    more likely some insiders in fabs either get their hands on reject die or extra wafers slipped into the run and unaccounted for.
  • iceman1992 05 April 2012 22:25
    chinese copycats
  • saxplayingcompnerd 05 April 2012 23:23
    YO TOMS, YOUR PHOTO ZOOM SUCKS MASSIVE BALLS.
