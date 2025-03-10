Fake Ryzen 7 9800X3D bought from Amazon was actually an old AMD FX chip disguised by IHS sticker

By
published

The outer packaging of this new sold-by-Amazon chip looked perfect, though.

Fake Ryzen 7 9800X3D bought new, direct from Amazon Germany.
(Image credit: Hardware Busters)

Well-known hardware reviewers aren't immune to tech retail fakers, and to demonstrate this, Hardware Busters has shared images of a counterfeit AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and its packaging. Dealing with fakes seems to be part and parcel of being a tech enthusiast nowadays, but luckily Aris from Hardware Busters will very likely get his money back, via the returns process he has now begun on Amazon.de.

The retail box that the fake Ryzen 7 9800X3D was shipped in was a decent enough copy to pass inspection (the packaging might even have been genuine). Aris Mpitziopoulos, the head honcho at Hardware Busters (and who you may also know for his in-depth power supply reviews here on Tom's Hardware), says that he received the CPU on March 4, but only got around to ripping away the shrink wrap on March 9, due to a hectic schedule.

Image 1 of 3
Fake Ryzen 7 9800X3D bought new, direct from Amazon Germany.
(Image credit: Hardware Busters)

Once the box was opened, fakery was immediately apparent. See the side-by-side genuine Ryzen 9000 chip (left) and faked 9800X3D (right) in our gallery, and the coveted X3D chip is obviously a fraud. AMD transitioned to the now-familiar octopus shaped IHS with the advent of the Ryzen 7000 series of desktop processors.

So, perhaps Aris got an AMD CPU that was a couple of generations old? No. As you can see from the amazing IHS sticker peel image (top) under the sticker was an AMD FX-4100, a 32nm quad-core Bulldozer architecture chip that launched in 2011. Even in its prime, this AMD CPU lagged behind the Intel’s Core i3-2100 in gaming comparison tests we conducted in early 2012.

The faked 9800X3D also features a completely different package with pins rather than pads, so an unobservant amateur PC DIYer could accidentally kill an expensive motherboard trying to crush this processor in an AM5 socket. That would be a terrible loss, and Aris was thankfully awake when he unboxed the counterfeit processor.

Amazon Sold me a FAKE AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D!! - YouTube Amazon Sold me a FAKE AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D!! - YouTube
Watch On

There are a few more details about this Amazon.de purchase that are interesting to repeat. Aris says that this 9800X3D was bought new, not used or returned, from Amazon direct, rather than a third-party seller. The sealed packaging seemed genuine to him.

Now Hardware Busters has to deal with the waste of time and inconvenience of receiving this fake 9800X3D. Aris reckons it will take three weeks to be refunded the significant chunk of cash spent on this fake CPU.

If you are in the market for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which sits confidently among the best CPUs, please be scam-aware. We have previously reported on Amazon US being flooded with fake $199 9800X3D listings – targeting the Black Friday sales events last year. More recently, we noticed fake Ryzen 9000 series chips in China upcycling Ryzen 7000 parts, giving the fake CPU substrates a characteristic green tinge (they should be a shade of blue).

Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Gururu
    Someday the knock offs will be as good as the real thing.
    Reply
  • Pegaroo
    The IHS isn't even right shape
    Reply
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    Something tells me this was not sold and shipped by Amazon.
    Reply
  • Adaneshade
    IHS shape and the fact that the old FX series PGA socket, not LGA like the newer Ryzens.... The pins sticking out of the bottom of the CPU should be an obvious issue.
    Reply
  • Pegaroo
    Alvar Miles Udell said:
    Something tells me this was not sold and shipped by Amazon.
    Well that's the thing, Amazon is a market place not a retailer and they let any Tom, Dick or Harry sell on it
    Reply
  • Eximo
    Alvar Miles Udell said:
    Something tells me this was not sold and shipped by Amazon.
    "Aris says that this 9800X3D was bought new, not used or returned, from Amazon direct, rather than a third-party seller. The sealed packaging seemed genuine to him."
    Reply
  • Eximo
    I would bet on a return and a package reseal.
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    I've received enough "new" items from Amazon that were clearly not in the new condition that I find myself going to Micro Center and Best Buy physical stores for my tech purchases. Likewise, I've also received several things advertised to be the US product that were actually from some other region. Amazon cannot be trusted. They used to have good customer service, but now they hang you out to dry for weeks when they make a mistake.

    The other nice thing about those physical stores is that they usually have price protection policies. Amazon doesn't do that even if your item hasn't shipped yet. So seriously, stop buying tech stuff from Amazon. I know it's convenient, but you're going to get screwed at some point.
    Reply
  • beyondlogic
    i stopped buying from amazon for this reason for pc parts. like processors.
    Reply
  • stuff and nonesense
    bigdragon said:
    I've received enough "new" items from Amazon that were clearly not in the new condition that I find myself going to Micro Center and Best Buy physical stores for my tech purchases. Likewise, I've also received several things advertised to be the US product that were actually from some other region. Amazon cannot be trusted. They used to have good customer service, but now they hang you out to dry for weeks when they make a mistake.

    The other nice thing about those physical stores is that they usually have price protection policies. Amazon doesn't do that even if your item hasn't shipped yet. So seriously, stop buying tech stuff from Amazon. I know it's convenient, but you're going to get screwed at some point.
    I agree about bricks and mortar, if it’s your local mom and pop store you might even negotiate a discount too.
    Reply
