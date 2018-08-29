Pixvana VR Video Streaming Tech Is Now Open Source

Pixvana today announced that it’s no longer keeping a tight grip on it’s high-resolution VR video streaming technology. The company believes that releasing an open-sourced version of its SPIN Play SDK should spur app developers to adopt its technology and push adoption of immersive video formats.

Pixvana’s video streaming technology is a cloud-based system with a drag and drop interface that allows developers to import 360-degree and 180-degree video content in both mono and stereo configurations at up to 16K resolution. The open-source SPIN Play SDK and Apache 2.0 library is compatible with the Unity engine, which should enable developers to adopt the platform rapidly and with ease.

The SPIN Play SDK offers support for VR-native playback projections and Field of View Adaptive Streaming, which reduces the bandwidth requirements by delivering only the image within the user’s current field of view.

Pixvana’s software is cross-platform compatible, with support for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Windows MR headsets and Android-based VR devices, which means content creators can do the work once and support almost every VR device on the market. Pixvana’s cloud services automatically handle the encoding process to ensure your content supports each platform.

The SPIN Play SDK is available now at Pixvana’s developer portal. You will also find documentation that explains how to use it, as well as tutorial videos to help you get started.