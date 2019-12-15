Portkeys Releases Affordable 5.5” HDMI Monitor

Portkeys released its most affordable monitor yet this month. On the official website is a new monitor listing called P6 5.5" 4K Signal HDMI Monitor With 3D LUT . It spans 5.5" across, as the name implies, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080.

Spec Portkeys P6 5.5" Monitor Dimensions 142mm x 78mm x 16.5mm (5.5" x 3.07" x .65") Resolution 1920 x 1080 Weight 130g (.28 lb) Input/Output 4K HDMI Audio Out 3.5mm Headphone Jack Power Input/Output DC 7.4~24V Material ABS Plastic

The P6 display is notably bright—with specs listed at 500 NIT. The image quality and size are ideal for camera mounting the display. If you're looking for both a portable HDMI monitor that won't burn a hole in your pocket, the P6 might be for you.

The whole unit weighs just .28lbs. You can find additional accessories on the Portkeys website that are compatible with the P6, like this adjustable popeye mount . The screen comes with a variety of advanced features, like audio meters, various image adjustment tools, and 3D LUT. You can even add unique LUT settings specific to your project needs. Given its use of an HDMI port, it could also be used for other purposes, such as for Raspberry Pi systems.

You can pick up this monitor on the Portkeys website. The package will include the P6 monitor, a wipe cloth for the screen, and a USB Disk. According to the official product page, orders will ship before December 25th.