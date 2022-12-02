PowerColor Launches Hellhound RX 7900 XTX and XT GPUs With Triple-Fan Coolers

PowerColor has announced two upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT graphics cards featuring the Hellhound name. These new cards will feature beefy triple fan cooling solutions and appear to slot just underneath PowerColor's Red Devil lineup of flagship cards.

Based on one of @momomo_us' Tweets, it appears PowerColor will be using different-sized coolers for the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT. As seen below, the image shows two cards, with the black-colored backplate card featuring a noticeably shorter length compared to the larger card and a thickness reduction from three slots to just two slots. We cannot confirm that this smaller card will be a dual-slot card overall, but it ensures the card will be thinner than the larger card.

If this tweet is accurate, the smaller card will inevitably be the Radeon RX 7900 XT, and the larger model the RX 7900 XTX. Going with this assumption, PowerColor has only released details of the RX 7900 XTX version according to its latest blog post, featuring a massive triple-slot triple-fan cooler design with a matte black shroud and backplate. Momo's tweet shows the card as a blue tint, but that could be an issue from the photo itself and isn't the card's actual color.

LED-lit fans with a see-through fan blade design accompany the card. Unfortunately, the colors aren't reportedly RGB, but you will get the option between a Cyan blue color and a new amethyst purple color, which is new for this generation.

For cooling, the 7900 XTX HellHound features a set of 8 x 6 nickel-plated copper heatpipes connected to a 91 x 89 x 2.6mm copper plate, providing heat extraction for the GPU die and memory chips. Attached to the copper heatpipes is a highly unobstructed heatsink clearly visible across all sides of the card. PowerColor has added a rear slit to the backplate to improve airflow, allowing air to pass through the card itself.

PowerColor has also upgraded the fan with a new 9-blade design that reportedly coolers more than 3C better than previous generations.

For power delivery, PowerColor is integrating a 14-Layer PCB into the RX 7900 XTX HellHound (this is confirmed by PowerColor and isn't based on @momomo_us' Tweet). This incredibly dense PCB supports a 20-phase power delivery system, which PowerColor says decreases signal loss during transmission, and helps support higher-end GPUs with high power consumption.

AMD's RX 7900 XTX and XT will be arriving on December 13th, so we should know the full spec sheet of these cards by then or soon afterward.