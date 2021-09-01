Android Gameboy? New Console Sports Retro Form Factor

If you like the square, handheld look and feel of a Gameboy in a modern device, you'll soon have a new option. Available soon for an as-yet-undisclosed price, The A20 from Powkiddy is a portable gaming console inspired by the original Nintendo Game Boy, but powered by the Android operating system.

As reported by CNX Software, the Powkiddy A20 is powered by Amlogic S905D3 four-core Cortex-A55 CPU running at 1.9 GHz. The SoC pairs this CPU with Arm Mali-G31MP2 GPU capable of handling OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.0, and OpenCL 2.0. The system features 2GB of DDR4 RAM, which allows the A20 console to run Android 9.0 OS without a hassle.

The GPU sends its output to a 3.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 640×480 pixels. There is an additional micro HDMI port to connect the console to external displays like a TV or a monitor. Speaking of external connectivity, the console supports 802.11 b/g/n/ and Bluetooth options, that are paired with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. To power, the entire device, a 3,000 mAh battery is used that is sufficient for around 3.5 hours of usage.

As the console runs Android 9.0 OS, it is pretty customizable and can be used as a platform for running the following emulators: N64, DC, PSP, PS, CPS1, CPS2, CPS3, FBA, NEOGEO, GBA, GBC, GB, SFC, FC, MD, PCE, MAME , and WSC. To add some other games, simply use the power of Wi-Fi and download any Android app that you wish, as the system is more than capable of running it with the Amlogic S905D3 SoC. The device is not available yet, but you will be able to purchase it from Powkiddy's AliExpress store here.

It's worth noting that the Powkiddy A20 is far from the first device to borrow Nintendo's Gameboy form factor. If you're open to putting together your own machine, you can pair a Raspberry Pi Zero with a Retroflag GPi Case, one of the best Raspberry Pi Cases, and install Retropie on it. That will give you a ton of open-source emulators.