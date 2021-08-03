McDonald's Cooks Up Secret PS5 Controller With Questionable Aesthetics

When the universe came to light, first there was the KFConsole - a finger lickin' good gaming console built around PC hardware that featured its own chicken chamber. The world is still reeling from that particular design - and it seems that McDonald's has also looked at gaming hardware as a way to increase its popularity amongst the gaming crowds. As spotted by IGN, the McDonald's PS5 controller, designed by McDonald's Australia in celebration of its 50th anniversary, might've been one such design idea from the company.

The PS5 controller was set to be a limited edition, available via a give away promotion, but in an update to the original IGN story it seems that the design was an internal concept and never meant for for media. McDonald's Australia says the design was scrapped in the product development stage. McDonald's Australia told Australian website Press Start that "Sony PlayStation has not authorised the use of its controller in promotional materials related to the proposed Stream Week event and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. McDonald's Stream Week has been postponed and Sony PlayStation controllers will not be included in the giveaway."

The design was actually meant to enter production, where 50 of these controllers were to be distributed throughout McDonald's Stream Week - an event in which Twitch streamers would be giving away the McDonald's controller, alongside hoodies and channel subscriptions. Only the PS5 controller was scrapped from the original planning. And well - so long. We never really knew you, but we don't think we wanted to, anyway.